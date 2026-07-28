Federal immigration authorities have launched a fresh wave of enforcement sweeps across New York City, leaving communities in Queens on high alert.

The escalation in raids and street stops has fuelled anxiety in immigrant neighbourhoods as federal agents expand their footprint across the city.

ICE Operations Begin in Queens

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation began in New York City on Monday, following earlier warnings from White House border czar Tom Homan about an impending surge of officers, according to sources who spoke to NewsNation.

Multiple Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources report that an operation began in New York City today.



Officers have already made arrests in Queens and are expected to move into other areas tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NrGopGcpSQ — Vitamvivere (@Vitamvivere) July 27, 2026

Sources said the initial phase of the operation launched in Queens, with plans to expand across the wider metro area from Tuesday. Homan said last week that additional officers were heading to New York City following a reported attack on a federal building. Although he stressed the deployment had been planned before Monday's incident, he argued it highlighted the growing risks faced by immigration personnel.

'There's just another example of someone attacking ICE because of the constant mis-messaging and vilification of the men and women of ICE,' Homan told reporters last week.

Collateral Arrests Raise Concerns

According to NewsNation sources, immigration authorities are not bringing in agents from other regions and are instead relying on officers already assigned to the New York office. The operation is said to focus heavily on people facing detainers from local jails and prisons that went unaddressed before their release.

Under the New York State Protect Our Courts Act, ICE officers are barred from detaining anyone travelling to or from a courthouse. Insiders say this could lead to collateral arrests, with non-targeted individuals taken into custody as a result.

🚨 ICE just launched a new operation in Queens with arrests already underway, and it’s about time.



New York has become a sanctuary free-for-all.



With Netanyahu heading to the U.S. (and expected back in NYC for the UN in September), the feds have a mountain of work:

criminal… pic.twitter.com/3WSogWDuCv — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) July 27, 2026

As Homan has repeatedly said, undocumented individuals are 'not off the table' when it comes to enforcement actions, regardless of whether the Department of Homeland Security is actively searching for them.

Homan Had Warned of Expansion

For more than a month, Homan has hinted at expanding ICE's footprint in New York City, though he declined to say when the operation would begin. He also criticised New York Governor Kathy Hochul over legislation preventing state and local police from co-operating with immigration authorities inside New York jails.

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Speaking previously to Fox News, Homan said he had approved an enforcement plan that would deploy 'more ICE agents than you have ever seen in New York City.'

'It's coming,' Homan warned.

Hochul signed the bill into law at the end of May.

Citing operational security, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to confirm whether ICE had launched a new operation on Monday.

'ICE agents uphold our nation's immigration laws in all 50 states, seven days a week, 24 hours a day,' the spokesperson said.

Political Divide Deepens

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has remained sharply critical of ICE. After officers killed a Mexican national in Houston earlier this month, he renewed calls to abolish the agency.

As tens of thousands across America protest the violence that ICE sows with impunity, federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis today.⁰⁰ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2026

'New York City stands with the Salgado family in demanding a full, independent investigation and real accountability. To the Salgado family and any immigrant family in this city living in fear: we grieve with you, and we will continue to stand beside you in the pursuit of justice. Abolish ICE,' Mamdani said in early July.