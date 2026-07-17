TikToker Aubrey Birrell's family checked into a San Diego Airbnb and found a framed photo of themselves hanging on the wall, taken about a decade earlier, drawing millions of views and a growing privacy debate since her 2 July video.

The clip, captioned 'We can't make this up, this is the craziest thing', shows the family scanning a large beach canvas in the rental's hallway before recognising four of their own faces among the tiny figures in the water.

'This Looks Like Me'

Birrell said the family had no known connection to the property or its owners and had never stayed there before. They were casually exploring the home after check-in when her father stopped at the artwork.

'We're looking at this picture, and my dad is like, "This looks like me,"' Birrell recalled in the video.

A closer look confirmed the print showed her father, her sister Libby, and her brother Brady during a beach outing roughly 10 years earlier. 'We have those swimsuits,' Libby added.

Commenters compared the moment to the opening of a horror film, while others jokingly blamed CERN for a glitch in reality. Some shared their own uncanny finds, including one user whose late grandfather appeared in the background of a Mackinac Island postcard, eating an ice cream cone.

Why the Discovery Is Less Rare Than It Seems

The host hasn't been publicly identified, and no official explanation has emerged. Travel photography specialists, however, point to a simple mechanism hiding behind the surreal coincidence.

Professional photographers frequently license candid photos of crowded beaches to stock agencies, allowing these images to be sold for commercial décor and rental properties. As a result, the Birrells were likely not targeted but rather captured in the background of a photograph from a decade ago.

Could Your Family Be Hanging in a Rental?

The same mechanism applies to anyone who has ever visited a beach, a park, or a city street. Once a candid image enters a stock library, buyers can print it thousands of times without the subjects ever knowing. Decorative coastal prints are a staple of vacation rentals, which multiplies the odds that an ordinary family ends up decorating a stranger's hallway.

In the US, photographers are generally free to shoot people in public spaces, where courts have found no reasonable expectation of privacy. That leaves ordinary families with little control over where a day at the beach ends up.

What US Law Says About Your Image

The picture changes once an image is used commercially. The right of publicity, protected under state law across most of the country, prevents the unauthorised commercial use of a person's name or likeness, and it applies to everyone, not just celebrities, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute.

Legal experts generally advise businesses to obtain a signed release before selling or advertising with an identifiable person's image. Families who discover themselves on commercial products can ask the seller how the image was licensed, request its removal, or explore a claim under their state's publicity statute.

For now, the family behind the summer's strangest check-in still doesn't know how they ended up on that wall. Millions of viewers are left wondering whose hallway, hotel corridor, or vacation rental they might be hanging in themselves.