President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, faced a wave of online mockery after stepping onto the 2026 ESPYs red carpet looking 'just as orange' as her grandfather. The University of Miami student arrived at the sports award ceremony sporting a heavily bronzed makeup look and a deep tan that quickly drew unforgiving comparisons to the POTUS's signature complexion.

For context, the teenage golf athlete has increasingly stepped into the public eye to champion her family. Her appearance featured newly dyed honey-blonde hair styled in soft curls and a gold sequin dress with a modest thigh slit.

While the ensemble hugged her curves without being overly snug, observers on X (formerly Twitter) were entirely fixated on her beauty choices. Many felt her aesthetic leaned heavily into a traditional MAGA makeover.

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Social Media Reacts To Kai Trump's Look

Critics did not hold back their opinions on the college star's updated glamour, taking to social media to voice their unfiltered thoughts.

One user sharply quipped she was 'Looking just as orange as her...grandpa', while a second observer joked, 'The Trump look is all over.'

Another user bluntly stated, 'She's becoming orange', with someone else agreeing that 'she's almost the same color as the [red] carpet'.

One final critic simply concluded that 'the fake tan looks terrible'. The sheer volume of commentary proved the university student is catching severe backlash simply for being related to the POTUS.

A particularly aggressive post questioned her sporting credentials before demanding her removal from the country. This detractor boldly declared, 'She can barely play golf, but let's invite her to the ESPYs. Get her out of here!!! Better yet, get her out of my country!! Don't care how old she is, all Trumps must go!! Plus that dress looks tacky AF.'

Despite the ongoing, deeply personal hostility hurled at her over a simple red carpet outfit, the student athlete remains a staunch and unwavering supporter of the president.

Kai Trump Defends POTUS Over Fair Flop

This intense red carpet scrutiny arrives shortly after she took to her YouTube channel to fiercely defend the president's recent Fourth of July disaster. The Great American State Fair, intended to celebrate America's 250th birthday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was heavily plagued by logistical nightmares. The event suffered from last-minute lineup cancellations, rainstorms, and undeniably sparse crowds.

On July 4, a thunderstorm forced a sudden evacuation of the National Mall and delayed scheduled events by two hours. Consequently, Trump did not take the stage until 11.15 p.m., pushing the celebratory fireworks show to a wild 1 a.m. finish on July 5. Footage captured from the grounds showed only a few attendees present.

Yet, the loyal granddaughter spun a vastly different narrative for her subscribers regarding the fair's success. 'When they were doing the flyovers over the White House earlier, there were so many people,' Kai insisted in her video. 'I mean, there must have been, like, half a million people.'

She blamed the terrible weather for the evacuation, explaining that 'no one could come back until like 10 o'clock at night'. Still, she maintained the crowds were completely unprecedented, adding, 'But there were so many people there, I've never seen so many people. Really, really cool to see how many people showed up today for America's birthday.'

It remains a challenging narrative to sell when the visual evidence suggests otherwise.