Reality television star Kim Kardashian is facing mounting calls from followers to assist the family of Mason Haynes, a former long-time bodyguard who tragically died in a road traffic accident on 4 July 2026.

Haynes, 52, was a well-known figure within the close-protection industry and served members of the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, including during the aftermath of the high-profile 2016 Paris robbery. As news of his death emerged, his family established a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000, intended to cover funeral costs and provide a financial buffer for his widow, Fay, and their two children, Brooke and Noah.

While the fundraiser has resonated with those who worked alongside the veteran security professional, social media users have begun to flood the comments of Kardashian's official channels, suggesting that the billionaire star could easily provide the financial support requested. As of now, there has been no public response from the Kardashian-Jenner camp, and no evidence exists to suggest that the family has requested, or received, direct aid from the celebrity.

The celebrity bodyguard, whose client list included Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj, Lewis Hamilton, Kanye West and Kevin Hart, died on 4 July, just two days before his 53rd birthday.

Read more Kardashian's Longtime Bodyguard Dies in Car Crash Two Days Before His 53rd Birthday: Who Was Mason Haynes? Kardashian's Longtime Bodyguard Dies in Car Crash Two Days Before His 53rd Birthday: Who Was Mason Haynes?

Family Appeals for Support

According to the GoFundMe campaign, the veteran security professional had lost his life in a tragic road traffic accident. 'He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world,' it stated.

His family also shared how an outpouring of messages, 'from people whose lives Mason changed' have filled their family's hearts. The family describes Haynes as 'A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart.'

According to organisers, donations will 'ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves - a celebration of a life that touched so many people,' and 'give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face.'

Years Protecting the Kardashians

Over the years, Haynes built a long career in celebrity security after entering the profession while studying when he was in his twenties. 'I then found a full-time job in Scorpion Security, who were the security company hired by Café De Paris in London, among others. Because there were a number of celebrity patrons, I started doing what you might call 'close protection', which became permanent contracts with several celebrities,' he recalled during an interview.

Since then, he has worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, as well as other high-profile figures such as Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Charlie Puth, Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Hart. In 2016, he served on Kardashian's security team amid the armed robbery in Paris. 'I was part of that team, and that incident was simply a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening,' he said in an interview after the incident.

Tributes Continue as Fans Await a Response

Trojan Security UK, under which Haynes was employed, paid a tribute to the late bodyguard on Instagram, referring to him as 'Big Mason.' The tribute said, 'We would like to pay homage to an absolute legend in the Close Protection game. Big Mason. Gone too soon. Rest easy and fly high Brother.'

Haynes' colleagues and friends have also shared messages remembering his kindness and dedication. As of publication, there have been no verified updates from Kim Kardashian or any members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in response to the fans calling for them to donate to Haynes' family.