Meghan Markle's strict approach to showing her children online came under fresh scrutiny in California this week after experts warned that hiding the faces of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is not a 'complete solution' to protecting them on the internet.

The Duchess of Sussex has long drawn a hard line around her children's privacy. Unlike most public figures of her generation, she has never routinely posted clear images of Archie, 6, or Lilibet, 5, on social media.

When she shared two new photographs of Lilibet to mark her fifth birthday on Thursday, the little girl appeared only from behind or with her face obscured, continuing a pattern that has become part of Meghan and Prince Harry's post-royal identity.

The images were released just days after Meghan delivered a highly publicised speech in Switzerland about the dangers of social media for children. That timing triggered a predictable round of commentary. Some critics accused her of hypocrisy for sharing curated family moments while warning about the harms of online exposure, while supporters argued she was modelling exactly the sort of cautious sharing she wants other parents to adopt.

A spokesperson for the duchess pushed back in comments to Newsweek, insisting there is a clear logic behind the approach. 'The duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny,' the statement said. 'By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency and protection in an increasingly digital world.'

The spokesperson argued that far from undermining Meghan's Geneva message, the blurred or carefully angled photos of Archie and Lilibet are the practical expression of it. Parents, they said, can share glimpses of family life while 'taking deliberate steps to protect identities, privacy and digital footprint.'

Not everyone in the child psychology world is convinced that the tactic goes as far as some parents assume.

Experts Question How Much Hidden-Face Photos Help Meghan's Children

Speaking to Newsweek, Dr. Sasha Hall, a senior educational child psychologist and founder of Hall & Co Educational Psychology Services, said covering a child's face may help, but only to a point. 'Rather than focusing solely on whether a face is visible, parents may benefit from thinking about what information the image reveals and whether their child might be comfortable with it remaining online in years to come,' she said.

In other words, it is not only facial recognition technology parents need to think about. Photos can quietly give away locations, routines, school details, social circles and family dynamics. Even without a face, a child's identity can often be pieced together by anyone sufficiently determined,especially when the parents are world-famous.

Dr. Martha Deiros Collado, a clinical psychologist and family therapist, broadly agreed. 'It can improve children's safety online if you blur the face on the photo itself,' she said, 'but it might not do much for their privacy.' Once an image is posted and shared, fragments of information spread beyond a parent's control.

Dr. Hall added a reminder that will probably resonate with any parent debating the next upload. 'Children only get one childhood,' she said, 'and protecting their privacy today helps preserve their ability to make their own choices about their digital identity in the future.'

That emphasis on future autonomy sits at the heart of Meghan Markle's public stance, even if there is no consensus on how effective her specific methods are. She and Harry appear determined that Archie and Lilibet should decide for themselves, one day, how visible they want to be.

California Law and Online Lives of Archie and Lilibet

While professionals focus on psychology and digital footprints, royal watchers online have been speculating about something more prosaic, California law.

On Reddit, fans suggested that the hidden faces of Archie and Lilibet may have less to do with abstract principles and more to do with concrete legal and financial rules introduced for child performers and 'influencer kids' in the state where the Sussexes now live.

According to those discussions, new California legislation is designed to stop parents and content creators from freely monetising their children's presence online. Two measures, Assembly Bill 1880 and Senate Bill 764, came into force in January 2025. Both fall under the umbrella of the California Child Actors' Bill and are aimed at providing legal and financial safeguards when a minor is the focal point of monetised content by influencers or vloggers.

In practice, that means children who dominate a parent's paid content may be entitled to a share of the earnings, echoing long-standing protections for traditional child actors. The rules are technical rather than theatrical.

Neither law actually requires a child's face to be visible. Instead, they hinge on whether at least 30% of the 'vlogger's compensated video content or the vlogger's compensated image content' in a given month features 'the likeness, name, or photograph of the minor.' Cross that threshold and compensation rules kick in.

That has led some Reddit users to argue, perhaps a little hopefully, that Meghan and Harry's decision to keep Archie and Lilibet's faces hidden is a tactic to avoid tripping that legal wire. It is an elegant theory for an internet age obsessed with both royalty and revenue.

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There is no confirmation that California's influencer laws have played any role in how the Sussexes share images of their children, and no public comment from the couple or their representatives linking their decisions to AB 1880 or SB 764.

Meghan Markle's choices sit at the meeting point of celebrity culture, child psychology and a changing legal landscape for children in the digital economy.

Whether she is regarded as an overprotective mother, a pragmatic realist or a canny operator under California law, her handling of Archie and Lilibet's online presence is forcing a broader reckoning with what it means to grow up in the shadow of a global brand.