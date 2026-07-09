A pair of teenagers riding in a Waymo robotaxi in San Mateo, California, were detained by police this week after the self-driving vehicle reportedly alerted authorities to passengers drinking alcohol and firing toy guns from inside the car.

The driverless Waymo vehicle stopped in a parking lot after contacting the San Mateo Police Department. Officers detained two 15-year-olds who were allegedly drinking alcohol and using toy guns to shoot Orbeez, small water-absorbing beads, from the vehicle's windows.

The incident has reignited questions about how much data autonomous vehicles collect and whether robotaxis could increasingly act as intermediaries between passengers and law enforcement.

Waymo Robotaxi Incident Raises Questions Over Surveillance

According to the San Mateo Police Department, officers removed the teenagers from the vehicle after it came to a stop and remained stationary until police arrived. The department later posted, 'Parents do you know where your teens are? Waymo does!'

On Monday, Waymo reported two 15-year-olds to the San Mateo Police Department who allegedly were drinking “afternoon libations” inside the autonomous vehicle and shooting water bead guns from the car, the department said in a Facebook post. pic.twitter.com/pp8yvDFwDR — SFGATE (@SFGate) July 7, 2026

Police said the teens had been using toy guns that fired Orbeez beads. Although not real firearms, officers warned that toy guns, water guns and BB guns can easily be mistaken for genuine weapons.

'The simple handling of them can cause fear in passersby,' the department said, explaining why officers treated the situation seriously.

Video released by the department showed several officers, accompanied by a police dog, approaching the stopped vehicle with their weapons drawn before detaining the teenagers.

Waymo's online support documentation states that its vehicles contain internal cameras and microphones designed to promote passenger safety and security. The company says support staff may access live video during urgent situations, while recorded footage may also be used to help recover lost property or verify the condition of vehicles after trips.

The company also says it does not use facial recognition or other biometric technologies to identify passengers.

Although Waymo did not immediately comment on the San Mateo incident, the incident showed a capability that many passengers may not fully appreciate. Unlike a conventional taxi, a robotaxi can communicate directly with company support teams, who can intervene remotely and, where considered necessary, contact emergency services.

Waymo Privacy Concerns Divide Public Opinion

While many online users agreed that the teenagers' alleged behaviour justified police intervention, others argued the incident exposed privacy concerns surrounding autonomous transport.

Several commenters described robotaxis as moving surveillance systems rather than simple transport services.

'These robotaxis, which are rolling surveillance and data mining kiosks, are actually abducting people and handing them over to police,' one person wrote.

This is the first story I've seen, but probably first of many, where these robotaxis, which are rolling surveillance and data mining kiosks, are actually abducting people and handing them over to police. https://t.co/CB209KmBpi — Y Disassembler (@loomdoop) July 7, 2026

Others questioned whether the police response matched the alleged offence.

'Responding to some teenagers drinking beer with water guns by sending a squad with rifles, body armour, and a K9 is absolutely insane,' another commenter said.

Some users looked beyond this particular incident and warned about the long-term implications of increasingly connected autonomous vehicles.

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'Decade down the line, these things will be empowered to scoop up protestors or people based on an image in a database. Better hope you don't look anything like a carjacker from the next town,' one post argued, reflecting fears that future technology could expand beyond its current safety functions.

Another commenter claimed, 'Essentially, everyone who enters a Waymo driverless vehicle is surrendering their rights.'

Others pushed back against those concerns, arguing that passengers in taxis, buses or ride-hailing services have always been observed by someone during their journey.

'This may shock you, but if you take a taxi or bus or Uber or Lyft or your mom drives you, you are being watched by the driver. Also, Waymo requires at least one rider be over 18,' one commenter wrote.

Supporters argue that built-in monitoring systems can improve passenger safety and help companies respond quickly during emergencies. But critics counter that constant monitoring, remote intervention and direct communication with law enforcement raise difficult questions about privacy, oversight and where companies should draw the line.

Waymo's published policies explain how its safety systems operate, but this week's incident has brought attention to how those tools work in practice, particularly when passengers may not realise that their actions inside a driverless vehicle could trigger a response extending well beyond the ride itself.