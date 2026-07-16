Nick Reiner's latest reported decline in jail has put fresh attention on the murder case against Rob Reiner's son in Los Angeles, where he remains jailed without bail ahead of a September preliminary hearing.

The 32-year-old, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder over the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is now said to be in a far worse state physically and mentally than when he first entered Twin Towers Correctional Facility in December.

Read more Nick Reiner, Son of Rob Reiner, Pleads Not Guilty in Parents' Murder Case Nick Reiner, Son of Rob Reiner, Pleads Not Guilty in Parents' Murder Case

Nick Reiner Trial Raises Fresh Concerns

The reports came after Nick Reiner's next court date was pushed to 15 September, when a judge is expected to set the preliminary hearing timetable in the case. In April, a Los Angeles courtroom was told that evidence was still being gathered and autopsy reports were still pending, which is why the matter was not moving quickly.

The case began on 14 December 2025 when Los Angeles police officers responded to a death investigation at the Reiner home and found Rob and Michele Reiner dead.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later said both deaths were homicides caused by multiple sharp force injuries, while LAPD said Nick Reiner was arrested that same evening and booked on murder charges without bail.

Now, according to recent reports, Reiner is 'rapidly deteriorating' inside the jail and 'no longer looks like Nick.' He is reportedly nearly bald, very thin, and struggling under the effects of medication, although those claims remain unverified by jail officials or the court.

Inside The Jail Reports

The picture painted by reports is bleak, almost grotesque in its detail. Reiner is described as being kept in the mental health unit at Twin Towers, with his movements restricted and his contact limited, while his lawyers reportedly struggle to communicate with him.

There is also a claim, that he is unable to identify the current president or the current year when questioned. Nothing in the court record cited so far independently confirms that account, so it has to be treated carefully, even if it is the sort of detail that stops a story cold for a moment.

His siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, have also reportedly voiced fears over their brother's health, with one account saying they worry he could 'possibly die' if his condition continues to worsen. That is a grim allegation, not a confirmed medical finding, but it speaks to how far this case has moved beyond a standard celebrity-crime story and into deeply ugly territory.

The family's earlier statement after the deaths was measured and clear. Jake and Romy said they were living through 'unimaginable pain' and asked for 'respect and privacy,' adding that Rob and Michele Reiner should be remembered for 'the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.'

It was the kind of statement families make when there is nothing left to say but the obvious, and even that feels too small.

Trial Timeline And What Comes Next

Reiner pleaded not guilty on 23 February and later waived his right to a speedy trial on 29 April, according to court coverage. He remains in custody without bail, and the next step is the September hearing, when the judge is expected to decide how the case will move towards trial.

There has also been movement on the defence side. Reiner's former attorney Alan Jackson withdrew from the case earlier this year, and public defenders later took it up. That shift matters because the legal and mental health questions now sit side by side, and both are likely to dominate the next phase of proceedings.

The murder case itself has already been marked by a flurry of sealed records, security holds and cautious official language. In December, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said it had been ordered to place a security hold on the case files at the request of LAPD, which meant more information would not be released for now.

So, for all the breathless claims doing the rounds online, the hard fact remains this, Nick Reiner is still awaiting the kind of court hearing that will determine whether the case finally shifts from accusation to trial.