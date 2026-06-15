Brooklyn Beckham is facing a backlash online after posting a sponsored Instagram advert from New York on Monday, just hours after sister Harper Beckham was reportedly turned away from his Los Angeles home following their father David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Critics have focused on the ad itself, accusing him of using the rumoured Beckham family rift to sell branded content.

The latest flare‑up followed what should have been a straightforward family celebration. The Beckhams gathered in Los Angeles as Sir David received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a career landmark for the former England captain. Shortly afterwards, according to photographs published in the press, 13‑year‑old Harper was seen outside Brooklyn's LA property but was unable to get in, while her eldest brother was, by his account, some 2,800 miles away on the East Coast.

Brooklyn, now styling himself as an 'aspiring chef' and lifestyle influencer, had already posted a shot of himself jogging in New York while the rest of the clan were in California. When images of Harper at his locked gate emerged, a source close to Brooklyn claimed he felt 'uncomfortable' and believed it was an 'orchestrated move by his family' designed to paint him as the villain.

Brooklyn Beckham Ad Backfires As Fans Call Out Timing

The suggestion that the photographs were 'choreographed' went down badly with people close to David and Victoria Beckham, not least because it dragged their teenage daughter into the centre of an adult row. A source described as close to his parents said it was 'incredibly sad that this horrible accusation is being levelled at an innocent young girl who just desperately misses her brother'.

Against that backdrop, Brooklyn's new post landed. It was a glossy sponsored Instagram ad, tagged to a commercial partner and topped with the teasing line 'It's complicated... More soon.' For followers who had just seen pictures of a younger sister apparently shut out of her brother's home, the implication looked obvious.

Fans did not hold back. One commenter wrote: 'Please don't forget your family. Don't forget that it was David Beckham who brought you to where you are today. You and your brothers — your father is a great man, and don't forget your mother.' Another accused him of playing on the situation, saying: 'You knew what you was doing with this commercial.'

A third cut straight to the point: 'I'm wondering why you're refusing to speak to your parents?' Brooklyn has not publicly responded, and neither have his representatives. The post remains live, the caption unchanged and the brand partnership intact.

Strip away the noise and the criticism centres on two complaints. First, that Brooklyn appears to be keeping his distance from his family while his youngest sister is, by others' accounts, keen to see him. Second, that he chose to front a paid partnership with a caption that hints at personal turmoil, turning private conflict into content.

Beckham Family Feud Spills Into Daytime Debate

The saga has now moved from celebrity columns to daytime TV. On ITV's Loose Women, panellists used the Beckham dispute to ask whether children should ever be drawn into adult bust‑ups.

Lisa Riley told viewers she had been kept out of extended‑family rows as a child and said parents have a duty to keep children away from that kind of situation. Sue Cleaver agreed, adding she would never involve children in her own drama. The message was clear enough: whatever is going on between Brooklyn and his parents, Harper should not be the one left at a closed gate while photographers look on.

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So far, none of the main figures has spoken on the record. Brooklyn's stance has filtered out through unnamed 'sources' and the carefully curated images he shares with millions of followers. His parents' view has also come via sources, who insist Harper's visit was simply a younger sister trying to see her brother, not a staged scene.

That silence leaves room for theories. Is Brooklyn genuinely convinced his family are briefing against him, or is he leaning into a storyline that keeps him interesting in the US market where he now works? Is 'It's complicated... More soon' a sign he plans to explain himself, or just a caption written to keep a sponsor happy and engagement high?

The scale of the reaction has been notable. The Beckham family has long projected an image of being tightly knit, and many followers have expressed concern at seeing that picture challenged, particularly with a child apparently involved.

Some of the online debate has highlighted a generational divide. Commenters sympathetic to influencer culture argue that hinting at personal drama to boost engagement is now common practice, while others, including longer‑term Beckham fans, have criticised any overlap between family disputes and commercial posts as inappropriate.

For Brooklyn, though, the immediate problem is about perception: while his father cements a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is being criticised online for appearing to turn a family rift into sponsored content, and the internet rarely forgets who tried to cash in.