A viral art feud has exploded after a TikTok artist with millions of followers was accused of copying a local artist's New York Knicks commissioned artwork, with critics claiming he deleted comments and blocked people who questioned the similarities.

Snider said his original work was built from dozens of reference images, including social media clips and street views, but claimed Rodriguez's version looked 'uncanny' and 'almost traced' with only small changes. The accusation quickly spread online, with fans debating whether the similarities were coincidence, inspiration, tracing or something involving artificial intelligence.

Knicks Artwork Sparks Major Art Controversy

The drama began after New York based watercolour artist Gavin Snider said his paintings of Knicks fans and Madison Square Garden appeared to have been recreated with strikingly similar details by popular visual artist Devon Rodriguez.

Snider explained that he created the piece using 67 reference photos to carefully build every detail of the scene.

'I knew exactly when and where all the elements in my scene were placed, a waving flag, a foam finger, a hot dog cart, a billboard,' Snider said, describing how much planning went into his work.

After the Knicks shared his artwork online following their playoff success, fans noticed Rodriguez had posted a painting with a very similar composition. Viewers pointed out matching details, including the placement of the crowd, Knicks flags and other background elements.

Fans Accuse Artist of Copying And Avoiding Questions

Rodriguez, who has built a huge following through videos showing his painting process, has not directly responded to the allegations. However, his silence has only fuelled more discussion among critics.

Online commenters claimed they were blocked after mentioning the controversy on his social media pages. Some users said comments disappeared shortly after they questioned the artwork, leading to more backlash.

One commenter claimed, 'He has deleted absolutely everything. He blocked me within a minute of me just liking a comment about it on the original artist page.'

Others accused Rodriguez of trying to make the controversy disappear by limiting criticism.

The reaction has been especially intense because Rodriguez is known for his viral content and reputation as one of the most followed visual artists online. His videos showing him painting strangers and everyday scenes have attracted millions of viewers across TikTok and Instagram.

Snider Denies Seeking Fame And Wants Credit

Despite the growing attention, Snider said his main goal is not to destroy Rodriguez's career or demand that the artwork disappear. Instead, he said he wants recognition for the work that inspired the debate.

'My goal isn't to have millions of followers,' Snider wrote. 'But I would like credit, or at least mention of my artwork being the inspiration for the piece.'

He explained that artists often use references and draw inspiration from others, but believes creators should acknowledge the people whose work influenced them.

'I do think people should be recognized and credited for the work they create, especially knowing all the effort that went into making it,' Snider said.

The artist also revealed that Rodriguez's Knicks exterior painting was not the only work that raised questions. He claimed another Rodriguez artwork showing the inside of Madison Square Garden also appeared similar to a previous Knicks related piece he created.