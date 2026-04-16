FBI Director Kash Patel faces an intense backlash for a resurfaced video where he stated America should 'prioritise Israel.' The controversial footage has ignited debate over the administration's commitment to its 'America First' doctrine.

The footage, which has garnered millions of views across digital platforms, appears to show the nation's top law enforcement official advocating for foreign interests over domestic ones. The controversy comes at a time when the FBI is already under scrutiny for its handling of international intelligence partnerships.

Viral Footage Shows Patel Calling For America To Prioritise Israel

The controversy centres on a specific segment of a past interview in which Patel discusses the geopolitical relationship between Washington and Jerusalem. In the viral clip, Patel is heard stating: 'We need America to wake up and prioritise Israel.'

Did Patel really say those words? Yes, the FBI Director uttered them in a 2024 interview with Fox News. However, the video was selectively edited, prompting intense scrutiny of Patel.

The phrase has been widely shared on X, formerly Twitter, leading to immediate accusations of divided loyalties from both sides of the political aisle. Critics argue that Patel's personal foreign policy views conflict with his duty to uphold American interests exclusively.

The video has been used to suggest that these pre‑existing views may influence his leadership at the FBI. The timing of the clip's re‑emergence has added fuel to an already volatile debate over the United States' role in Middle Eastern security and funding.

Kash Patel: “We need America to wake up and prioritize Israel.” pic.twitter.com/DLT39mwImG — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) April 15, 2026

Social Media Explodes With Accusations Of Treason And Betrayal

The reaction across social media has been swift and overwhelmingly negative. 'Treason,' one user commented on the same video shared on Instagram. Another agreed, writing, '100 percent.'

Many online commenters have challenged Patel's 'America First' credentials. One asked pointedly: 'America first, though, right? RIGHT???', while others suggested that the FBI Director's priorities are fundamentally misplaced.

Some users have called for extreme measures in response to the video, with one posting: 'We need to 100% abandon Israel, take back our military equipment, dismantle Dimona, and sanction the hell out of them.' Another critic took aim at Patel's official role, asking: 'What do they have on you, FBI boy?'

Many voters also expressed that their priorities for 2026 include supporting only those candidates who distance themselves from foreign lobbying groups, noting: 'We're hungry, sick, & definitely f*****g tired so we're gonna need to keep our American $ in the US.'

The backlash reflects a growing sentiment among voters who believe domestic issues should take precedence over foreign aid.

The FBI DIRECTOR IS TELLING AMERICANS TO PRIORITIZE ISRAEL. WOW, THAT’S AMERICA FIRST. — Frank McGinnis (@FrankMc87069694) April 15, 2026

True to form, Kash. At least you’re consistent in your betrayal of the American people. — Tim (@Timvtrh) April 15, 2026

America needs to pull the plug and let Israel die. Doing so will eliminate 90% of our headaches. — King Baldwin (@NewSpanishMain) April 15, 2026

What do they have on you, FBI boy? — Cassian 🇵🇸🇵🇭 (@ggdensho) April 15, 2026

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Full Interview Reveals Selective Editing And Strategic Context

Despite the outcry, a review of the full interview suggests the viral clip may have been selectively edited to highlight the most provocative phrasing. In the complete discussion with 'The Benny Show', Patel provided a broader analysis of how Israeli intelligence functions as a frontline defence for American national security.

The FBI Director praised Israel's intelligence capabilities but argued that, despite those strengths, Israel lacks the resources to confront the current Iranian military machine without direct American support.

He asserted that a change in US leadership is required to restore a 'side‑by‑side' alliance that would, in his view, help bankrupt the Iranian regime. Ultimately, he suggested that this strategic shift is the only way to secure the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas and Hezbollah.

'We need America to wake up and prioritise Israel... We need to bring home Americans and end this war, bring home Israelis and make sure we stand by our number one ally, in Israel—and people need to wake up when it comes to November 5, Donald Trump is the only choice,' Patel said.

Patel's supporters argue that his comments were intended to stress the importance of a strategic partnership rather than imply any subordination of American sovereignty. However, the nuance of the full conversation has so far done little to quell the online storm.

As Patel continues his term as FBI Director, the resurfaced video remains a significant point of contention for those who demand a stricter, more literal interpretation of 'America First' policies.