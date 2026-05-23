Donald Trump interrupted Fox News programming on Monday, 18 May, to deliver an urgent update on Iran from the White House, but many of the network's viewers swiftly turned on the president online, accusing Trump of backing down from his own warlike rhetoric.

The interruption came after days of heightened tension in the Gulf, as Washington weighed a possible military strike on Iran. Trump had already claimed he had paused a planned attack at the request of Gulf leaders, saying Tehran had submitted a fresh peace offer via Pakistan. The on‑off posture left allies, critics and viewers trying to work out whether the United States was edging towards confrontation or simply talking tough for the cameras.

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There is a possibility the U.S. will give the green light for Israel to attack Iran, with no or minimal U.S. participation, to avoid… pic.twitter.com/IgocGO3zn8 — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 23, 2026

During the live segment, Trump defended his shifting stance, insisting patience was a virtue in dealing with Tehran. 'I never get tired,' he told reporters, before adding, 'What I like to do, if I can save war by waiting a couple of days, so I can save people being killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it's a great thing to do.' It was framed by Fox as a sober explanation of strategy, yet it landed rather differently with some of the people the channel most relies on.

The clip, replayed across social media within minutes, collided with a growing chorus of scepticism about Trump's judgement and consistency. Some critics had recently called him 'severely mentally ill' on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and they seized on his latest comments as proof that the White House line on Iran was more improvisation than doctrine. The same audience that once thrilled to his hard‑line promises now seemed increasingly unconvinced.

Viewers Turn on Trump Over Iran Rhetoric

Trump had repeatedly hinted at devastating consequences if Iran pushed ahead with its nuclear ambitions, only to step back at the last moment. On X, Fox viewers and political observers argued that what once looked like brinkmanship now resembled bluster.

'Trump has repeatedly chickened out. He always backs off from his loud but empty threats at the last minute and finds tenuous excuses to explain away his TACO performances,' one user wrote, in a post shared widely among critics of the president. The same commenter went on to argue that this pattern of 'barking without a bite' had discredited not only Trump himself but 'also the US, making America look weak in front of current and future enemies.'

Another Fox viewer, quoted by the Express, complained that the constant escalation in language, unaccompanied by action, was beginning to look absurd. 'Regardless of what the president says he is starting to look foolish by threatening every other day that he is going to wipe out Iran,' they said, adding that Tehran's strategy appeared to be to 'delay while they try and rebuild.' The viewer concluded, 'I would think that the president knows this.'

A third critic on X dismissed the entire premise of the White House narrative around 'serious negotiations' as fantasy. 'They're not even having face-to-face negotiations. All in his mind,' the user claimed, reflecting a broader suspicion among opponents that Trump's claims of diplomatic progress are often exaggerated or unsubstantiated. Nothing in the source material independently confirms the exact status of any talks, so all such claims should be taken with caution until official documentation is made public.

Threats, Deadlines and Trump's Nuclear Gamble

Trump has been using his own social media platform, Truth Social, to frame the Iran standoff in apocalyptic terms. Earlier on the same day as the Fox interruption, he wrote, 'For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!' The capital letters did much of the work, conjuring a vision of impending, perhaps irreversible, force.

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Later that day, he claimed that leaders in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had personally urged him to hold off on a planned strike scheduled for Tuesday, 19 May, because 'serious negotiations are now taking place.' According to Trump's own account, he agreed to the delay, presenting it as an act of restraint that might avert war and stop Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon. On 18 May, he put the odds of an agreement at a 'very good chance.'

It is a striking communications strategy. In public, Trump lays out a scenario in which Iran faces annihilation, then casts himself as the figure stepping back from the brink, often at the supposed urging of regional partners. Supporters might see this as textbook deal‑making. Many of those Fox viewers, however, now read it as a pattern of threat and retreat that leaves Washington looking overextended and under‑prepared.

The deeper question is how long an audience that once prized Trump's unpredictability will tolerate what they now describe as inconsistency. Fox's decision to break into regular programming suggested the network still sees his pronouncements as newsworthy. The reaction from its own viewers, at least online, suggested something more fragile: a loyalty that wavers each time a promised red line fades into another all‑caps warning and another delay.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 BREAKING: Dan Scavino, Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, just posted a video of B-2 stealth bombers.



Last time Scavino posted B-2 footage, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran the next day.



Iran is jamming GPS across the region. U.S. tankers are positioning in the Gulf. Trump… https://t.co/T7YbTHYxEn pic.twitter.com/QZpkOpA0wn — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 23, 2026

Nothing in the available reporting confirms how close the United States actually came to launching strikes on Iran or how advanced any back‑channel proposals truly are, so all such claims from either side remain unverified and should be treated with a degree of scepticism.