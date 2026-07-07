Australian police are investigating one of the country's most harrowing cases in recent memory, centred on the alleged murder of a four-year-old boy on the New South Wales Central Coast. The inquiry has taken an unsettling turn as officers have obtained a court order to forensically examine the child's mother's mouth and fingernails as part of their investigation about whether cannibalism may have occurred.

The 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after officers discovered the boy's body at a home in Wyong on 4 July, with authorities describing the scene as 'extremely confronting' and confirming that enquiries into the nature of the child's catastrophic injuries remain ongoing.

The woman remains in custody after being refused bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on 1 September.

Police Investigating Possibility of Cannibalism

The investigation took a disturbing turn after police secured judicial approval to collect a buccal swab, internal mouth samples, fingernail clippings and blood from the accused woman following her arrest.

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Australian media, citing police sources and court documents, reported that investigators are examining whether cannibalism may have been involved. Authorities have not publicly confirmed that any such act occurred but have acknowledged it remains one line of inquiry.

The investigation reportedly followed statements allegedly made by the accused after she arrived at Wyong Police Station on Saturday. Those statements prompted officers to carry out a welfare check at the family's Byron Street home.

There, police discovered the child's body with what Superintendent Chad Gillies described as 'significant arm injuries.'

'Extremely Confronting' Crime Scene

Emergency responders said the scene was so distressing that welfare support was immediately offered to attending officers.

'It was an extremely confronting scene,' Superintendent Gillies told reporters. 'It has been confirmed that the child had injuries. I am not going to speculate further on what those injuries are.'

Authorities believe the child may have been dead for several days before he was discovered, although investigators have not confirmed an official timeline.

Police have charged the mother with domestic violence-related murder as forensic examinations continue.

Child Protection Review Launched

The case has also raised serious questions about whether warning signs were missed before the child's death.

New South Wales Families and Communities Minister Kate Washington confirmed that the Department of Communities and Justice had previously received multiple reports concerning the family, with the most recent referral approximately 18 months ago.

An independent review has now been ordered to determine whether additional intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

'There are many people across New South Wales today who are asking how this has happened, and whether more could have been done to protect this child,' Washington said.

Community Mourns Young Victim

The alleged murder has stunned residents of the quiet Central Coast community, where neighbours described the boy as a cheerful child and said they had seen little sign of serious problems.

According to reports, dozens gathered for a vigil outside the home, leaving flowers and toys in memory of the child. Police continue to appeal for information as forensic testing proceeds.

Investigators have stressed that the cannibalism aspect remains part of an active inquiry and has not been proven in court. Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while the criminal investigation continues.