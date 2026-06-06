Five FBI analysts have been dismissed by Director Kash Patel in Washington over their involvement in a 2023 internal intelligence memo that linked some far-right extremist activity to 'radical-traditionalist Catholic' groups.

According to the NY Times, the move is part of the FBI's reshuffle under the Trump administration, which has raised claims of political interference inside US law enforcement.

The Richmond memo in question was an internal FBI document that became a flashpoint in Washington politics after it was leaked and condemned by Republican lawmakers. At the time, the memo was withdrawn following internal review, which later found it violated professional standards but did not show evidence of malicious intent.

FBI Analysts Linked to Richmond Memo Sacked

The 11-page memo, produced in 2023 by analysts at the FBI's Richmond field office, examined intelligence suggesting that certain racially or ethnically motivated extremists appeared to show interest in 'radical-traditionalist Catholic' ideology. It also proposed that investigators consider expanding 'tripwire' methods and developing sources within communities where suspicious activity might emerge.

After the document was leaked, Republican figures argued that it suggested bias against Catholics. Critics within the FBI and outside it, however, have pointed out that the bureau has long used community-based intelligence methods across religious and civic spaces as part of routine counter-terrorism work.

Shortly after the dismissals, Patel said 'This FBI will never infringe on religious freedom.' The statement appeared aimed at defusing accusations that the agency had targeted individuals based on faith, though the timing of the firings ensured the controversy only deepened.

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The fired employees were represented by lawyer David Laufman, who strongly condemned the decision. He described the move as 'manifestly unjust, completely unsupported by the facts, and in violation of F.B.I. policy and procedure,' adding that the analysts had given 'exceptional public service' throughout their careers.

Questions Over FBI Independence Intensify

The dispute, however, asks a bigger question: whether the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies are being shaped by politics under different presidents. Kash Patel and his supporters say the memo showed bad judgment and bias inside the FBI. They argue the bureau has to be cleaned up and kept politically neutral.

Critics say the firings are unfair and dangerous because the memo was part of normal intelligence work, and an internal review already said the analysts did nothing malicious. After all, the Richmond memo was later reviewed internally in 2024. Officials found that it broke professional standards, but they also said there was no sign the analysts acted out of bad intent. From the critics' point of view, this looks less like accountability and more like punishment for producing an unpopular analysis.

The Trump administration has also been accusing parts of the FBI of 'weaponising' government power against conservatives, and it is using this memo as one example in that argument.

The original memo itself did not say Catholics are extremists. It suggested that some extremist groups might show interest in certain religious circles. FBI work in this area usually involves building early warning systems using information from communities, sometimes called 'tripwires' to spot threats early. That approach has been used for decades across different religious and social groups.

A lawyer representing the fired analysts says the decision could damage confidence in how internal reviews are handled, although there are no public details yet of any formal appeal. The FBI has not issued further comment beyond Patel's statement.