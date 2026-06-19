A senior House Democrat has accused FBI Director Kash Patel of treating the bureau's budget as a personal 'slush fund', alleging that more than £790,000 ($1M) in bonuses may have bought the silence of agents who watched him drink on date nights and bro trips.

Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, set out the claims in a four-page letter to Patel dated 15 June 2026. He alleged that the director funnelled recurring payments to a hand-picked circle of agents in possible breach of federal pay law, then raised the prospect that the cash was meant to keep witnesses quiet.

The accusation lands on a director already battling reports of heavy drinking, which he flatly denies. Patel is suing the magazine that first published those reports for a quarter of a billion dollars.

The Million-Dollar Bonus Claim at the Heart of the Probe

In his letter to the bureau, Raskin wrote that Patel's office had issued more than £790,000 ($1m) in awards to special agents on his 'Director's Advisory Team' and to members of his personal security detail.

The payments allegedly sidestepped the statutory maximum pay caps that limit federal salaries, which Raskin argues may mean the director's office 'knowingly' broke the law. He said some agents received nearly £6,300 ($8,000) every two-week pay period, even though many had already hit the federal salary ceiling.

My friend Jamie Raskin is one of the most careful and principled people in Congress. So when he says the director of the FBI may be running a taxpayer funded slush fund, I pay attention.



Here is what he found.



Kash Patel directed more than $1 million in bonus payments to a… — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) June 17, 2026

The scale, as Raskin describes it, is considerable. He said his committee could confirm that numerous loyalist employees collected at least five such payments in consecutive pay periods, adding up to almost £31,500 ($40,000) per agent.

The Democrat also claimed the bonuses flowed so quickly that they drained the FBI's reserve accounts for awards, leaving some payments to bounce back from exhausted funds. He asked why agents were drawing extra pay 'simply for doing their jobs', or whether they were being rewarded for work that fell outside their duties and outside the law.

Date Nights, Bro Trips, and the Hush-Money Theory

Raskin offered two readings of the alleged scheme in the letter and an accompanying committee statement. The first is plain cronyism, which he characterised as a corrupt attempt to slide cash to friends. The second is graver, raising the possibility that the payments were meant to ensure the silence of agents who had witnessed the director's 'inebriation and accompanying professional negligence and misconduct.'

The letter names specific venues, placing security-detail agents alongside Patel at the Poodle Room, Ned's, Rao's, Lower Broadway, the Strip, and the Milano Cortina Olympics 'when joining you on date nights and bro trips alike.'

Raskin further alleged that members of the advisory team, which he said critics have nicknamed the 'Payback Squad', had polygraphed colleagues suspected of refusing to help conceal the director's drinking, among them members of his own security detail and IT staff.

Those claims build on an April 2026 report in The Atlantic by journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick, which described episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences. The letter also revives a widely circulated account in which Patel reportedly locked himself out of his computer, panicked, and told associates he had been fired.

Patel has rejected the drinking accusations without qualification. 'I've never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit,' he told reporters in April, adding, 'And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on.' His suit, worth roughly £197m ($250m), targets The Atlantic and Fitzpatrick, and he has separately dismissed the magazine's reporting as a total farce.

A Pattern of Firings and the Limits of the Inquiry

Much of the letter catalogues dismissals that Raskin frames as political retribution. He pointed to the removal of former acting director Brian Driscoll, an FBI Medal of Valor recipient, and Steven Jensen, who led the bureau's response to the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol. He also cited the firing of a dozen agents from a counterintelligence unit tracking Iranian threats, dismissed days before US strikes on Iran, and of three veteran agents removed in what they have called a retribution campaign over the Trump classified-documents investigation.

Read more Kash Patel Allegedly Built FBI 'Payback Squad' With $1M Taxpayer Fund Rewards Kash Patel Allegedly Built FBI 'Payback Squad' With $1M Taxpayer Fund Rewards

That contrast anchors Raskin's case. He argues that Patel sacked decorated career agents for political reasons while rewarding loyalists with unlawful cash, a tension now feeding a wider class-action lawsuit brought by dismissed FBI employees. Raskin gave the director until 17:00 on 29 June 2026 to hand over a full accounting of the payments, the names of those who authorised them, and any records weighing their legality.

Whether that demand carries any teeth is another question. House Democrats sit in the minority and cannot compel the FBI to surrender documents, and the bureau did not respond to media requests for comment on the letter. Raskin copied the request to Republican chairman Jim Jordan and to the Justice Department's acting inspector general, Sean O'Neill, leaving the next move with officials who answer to the very administration under scrutiny.

For now, the ledger Raskin describes remains an allegation on paper, yet it has handed the director's critics their sharpest charge yet: that the nation's top law enforcement officer may have paid for his own silence.