The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has become entangled in a federal probe into the conduct of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, raising fresh questions about the handling of the missing Guthrie investigation.

The FBI case centres on whether Nanos resisted expanded federal involvement at a critical early stage and whether that affected the pace and transparency of the Guthrie investigation. The controversy has intensified public and political scrutiny of his office's role in the ongoing search and the broader FBI case examining possible constitutional violations.

Sheriff Nanos Under FBI Scrutiny

Sheriff Nanos has acknowledged missteps in how he communicated with the FBI but denies deliberately obstructing the probe into the 84-year-old's disappearance. Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie has separately accused Nanos of 'scolding' her office over how it cooperated with the FBI in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, according to accounts reported by Newsweek and the Arizona Republic.

Droubie said the sheriff's reaction conveyed displeasure when her office shared information with the bureau, an exchange that has since been cited as evidence of friction between the sheriff's department and federal agents.

The FBI's constitutional-violations investigation was triggered after concerns that Nanos constrained the bureau's role in the missing Guthrie case. Officials have described the probe as 'highly unusual,' given that it places a local sheriff's conduct under federal review while the search for Nancy Guthrie itself remains unresolved after more than 100 days.

Family And Critics Raise Questions

Nancy Guthrie's family, including her daughter Savannah Guthrie, have repeatedly signalled frustration over the pace of the investigation. The Guthrie family said in a public statement carried by Fox News that they are unable to grieve until Nancy is found, describing their focus as 'solely on finding her and bringing her home.'

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Pima County supervisors, including Rex Scott, Dr Matt Heinz, Jennifer Allen, Steve Christy, and Andrés Cano, argue that the sheriff's initial hesitation to expand the FBI's role may have slowed the collection and review of critical forensic and digital evidence, which investigators still regard as central to the unsolved search.

The department has acknowledged that 'hundreds of calls related to the case' come in daily and has asked the public to submit only 'actionable tips,' a shift that reflects the pressure on the overstretched task force handling the Guthrie investigation.

NEW: Surveillance photo released in connection with Nancy Guthrie disappearance https://t.co/rxB9tc4rhC — Axios (@axios) February 10, 2026

Sheriff's Office Responds

Sheriff Nanos has defended the way his department has handled the case, saying he '100% believes the case will be solved,' according to interviews with People magazine and Tucson station KOLD.

He has said that he 'took the scolding' from his predecessor, former Sheriff Clarence Dupnik, acknowledging that he underestimated the FBI's role in the early stages of the investigation. He insists, however, that evidence was not withheld.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the office 'has always worked with all available partners' and would continue to cooperate with federal and county officials.

The spokesperson added that the department's priority is still locating Nancy Guthrie, even as the FBI case into the sheriff's conduct continues to fuel questions about the handling of the investigation.

FBI Case Complicates The Search

Investigators say the missing Guthrie probe remains open across several lines, including the forensic review of her last-known vehicle and the tracing of digital and witness evidence, even as the Guthrie investigation now overlaps with the constitutional-violations inquiry into Nanos's conduct.

The FBI has confirmed that agents are integrated into the task force, a step an FBI spokesperson said demonstrates the bureau's commitment to supporting local authorities while upholding constitutional obligations.