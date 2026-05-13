Fresh scrutiny has fallen on Sheriff Chris Nanos in Tucson, Arizona, after reports published this week alleged he reacted angrily to FBI involvement in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84 year old mother of TODAY presenter Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing since 1 February.

The latest dispute has sharpened a question already hanging over the case, namely whether Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos welcomed federal help or treated it as an unwelcome complication.

County Assessor Says Sheriff 'Scolded' Her For Helping FBI

Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie, an elected Democrat whose office identifies, lists and values taxable property across the county, told The Arizona Republic that she was effectively chastised by Nanos after complying with an FBI request for information related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

She said the February phone call from the sheriff was markedly different from their usual, more cordial conversations. 'We're sensitive to the fact that the sheriff is under a lot of stress with all of this, but yes, there was a little bit of a negative interaction,' Droubie recalled.

According to her account, the Assessor's Office IT team had generated a data report and sent it directly to the FBI. When Droubie phoned Nanos as a courtesy to let him know, she says the sheriff was 'definitely frustrated.'

'It was inferred that we were creating a lot of additional work for the Sheriff's Department, due to us providing this information to the FBI, and then them having the responsibility to follow up on all of those leads that were provided,' she said.

Droubie described feeling as though she had done something wrong simply by co‑operating with a federal request. 'At that particular moment, I felt like I was put in a position where I felt like I almost should apologise, where I know definitely that that was not something that I should be doing,' she told the outlet.

She added that the tone was more 'scolding' than shouting, with Nanos expressing irritation at the volume of tips generated and suggesting that her office was 'actually being more harm than good' by giving the FBI more leads that his team would then have to pursue.

The call, she said, ended only when another member of the Sheriff's Department intervened and told Nanos to 'back off' and not give the assessor 'a hard time' for responding to the FBI.

Sheriff Nanos Says The FBI Was There From Day One

At the heart of the controversy are claims about how far Sheriff Nanos has allowed the FBI to help. FBI Director Kash Patel has said publicly that the bureau 'offered to pull out all stops' in the early days of the Nancy Guthrie case, but alleged that Nanos declined that offer.

According to Patel, the FBI was kept 'at arm's length', even as national attention on the disappearance grew.

Nanos, for his part, has strongly rejected the idea that he sidelined federal agents. In an interview with Arizona outlet KOLD, he insisted that the FBI had been involved from 'day one' and stressed that cooperation continued on both 'the digital end' and 'the biological end, DNA.' He said: 'And they continue to be involved in this case. Every single day.'

Asked about the latest allegations, the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Michael Ruiz of Fox News: 'I've been advised that there is no additional information to provide.'

Wait, what?



And here's the response from a PIO at PCSD:



"I’ve been advised that there is no additional information to provide." https://t.co/74qBF2VhIE — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) May 12, 2026

Sheriff Nanos Under Pressure On Multiple Fronts

The news came after months of sustained pressure on Chris Nanos, not only over the Nancy Guthrie case but also his own record. The Pima County Board of Supervisors has already hauled him in over separate allegations that he misrepresented his work history in a sworn deposition, on his public CV and in media interviews.

Supervisors Steve Christy and Matt Heinz, both vocal critics, have called for him to resign and were expected to push for his removal at a board meeting.

Against that backdrop, it is perhaps not surprising that strain is showing. The Sheriff's Department has said publicly that it has been inundated with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

In February, spokesperson Angelica Carrillo wrote that the department's communications centre was receiving hundreds of calls a day about the case and asked that 'only actionable tips be reported to investigators', urging the public not to tie up 911 and non‑emergency lines with comments or opinions.

Meanwhile, Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie herself has tried to temper her criticism, describing the confrontation as an 'isolated incident' and chalking much of it up to the 'immense pressure' on a sheriff suddenly thrust into the national spotlight.

But she has also been clear that she will continue to comply with any law enforcement request, including from the FBI, saying: 'Our job is to be transparent and help whenever you know it's requested of us for many agencies.'

A Family Waiting, And An Investigation Largely Silent

While the arguments play out, the basic facts of the case remain stark. Nancy Guthrie, an 84‑year‑old grandmother and mother of a high‑profile television presenter, has been missing from her Tucson‑area home since early February.

Her daughter Savannah has used the platform of TODAY to keep attention on the search, posting a Mother's Day tribute that promised: 'We will never stop looking for you.'

Former FBI supervisory special agent Jason Pack, speaking to Parade about the case as it passed the 100‑day mark, tried to explain the apparent silence from investigators. 'The public often mistakes silence for inactivity. That is not how major investigations work,' he said, listing the slow, often unseen work of reviewing digital evidence, rebuilding timelines and re‑interviewing witnesses. 'A hundred days feels like forever to a family. In investigative terms, it can still be early.'

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on 1 February, with investigators believing she was taken from her home the night before. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is the lead agency on the case, with the FBI formally assisting rather than directing the investigation.

More than three months on, no arrests have been made, and the lack of visible progress has turned investigative tensions that are usually kept behind closed doors into a very public feud.