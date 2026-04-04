Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, the lawman leading the high-profile search for missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie, allegedly carried a loaded, undeclared handgun through a TSA checkpoint at Tucson International Airport in November 2024, according to an incident report cited by US media this week.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home on 1 February and is believed by investigators to have been abducted. The case has drawn sustained national coverage. Not only because of the family's public profile, but also because, after more than two months, no suspect has been named and no arrest has been made.

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TSA Gun Allegation Deepens Scrutiny in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The latest controversy around Nanos comes from reporting by Fox News Digital, which says it obtained an incident report from 6 November 2024 at Tucson International Airport's B Concourse. A TSA X-ray technician allegedly spotted a loaded handgun inside the sheriff's carry-on bag and alerted an officer.

Airport police subsequently found five rounds in the gun's magazine and one in the chamber, the outlet reported. Crucially, the firearm was said to be undeclared when Nanos went through the checkpoint, which is a clear violation of TSA regulations for ordinary passengers.

According to Fox News Digital's account of the report, Nanos was not criminally charged. Instead, he was required to secure the weapon before continuing his journey. He missed his original flight, returned the gun to his vehicle, and later boarded a different flight.

Nothing in the publicly reported material so far shows that the sheriff has faced internal disciplinary measures over the airport incident. Officials quoted in the coverage have not confirmed whether any further action is being considered, so any assumptions beyond that should be treated with caution.

For a county watching the Guthrie investigation with increasing unease, the allegation is difficult to set aside. A senior law enforcement official already under pressure over an unsolved abduction now stands accused of bypassing a firearms rule that, critics note, would have carried serious consequences for a civilian.

At a public meeting six days after the 2024 airport episode, Tucson resident Cory Stephens, president of the Conservative Coalition of America, voiced that frustration in unvarnished terms. 'If a private citizen had encountered that at the airport, the consequences would have been greater,' he later told Fox News Digital. 'We as citizens want answers. The safety of our community is at stake.'

Nanos Defends the Guthrie Investigation

Nanos has not publicly disputed the details of the TSA report in the coverage cited, but his broader posture in recent weeks has been one of defiance rather than contrition, particularly when it comes to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Speaking to NBC News last month, he described Guthrie's disappearance as a likely targeted attack, while acknowledging investigators are not yet fully certain of the motive. 'We believe we know why [Nancy's abductor] did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can't, we're not 100% sure of that,' he said.

He went on to warn residents against assuming they were safe simply because Guthrie's family is well known. 'It'd be silly to tell people, "Yeah, don't worry about it. You're not his target." Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you're safe. No, keep your wits about you.'

The remarks came as the case entered its third month with no named suspect, intensifying scrutiny of Nanos's conduct both in the investigation and beyond it.

Nanos has also addressed criticism of his department's handling of the investigation directly. In a recent interview with local station KVOA, he rejected claims that investigators mishandled the early stages of the search for Nancy Guthrie, insisting his team had not made errors.

'You cannot attack my department. Attack the sheriff, but you will not get by with attacking my department,' he said. 'Discrediting an investigation like this doesn't help anything, it's very harmful. No, we don't believe there were any mistakes made. ... These people work hard every day to keep our community safe.'

There is no evidence that any complaints regarding the sheriff's conduct have been formally upheld, nor that they have directly affected the trajectory of the Nancy Guthrie inquiry.

Authorities say the Guthrie investigation remains open and active. No suspects have been named, no arrests announced, and officials continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.