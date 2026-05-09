Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, remains unaccounted for in Arizona nearly 100 days after she vanished from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills, as pressure mounts on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and local officials publicly demand that the case be handed to the FBI.

Nancy disappeared from her suburban home earlier this year, sparking an intensive local search and a swirl of unanswered questions about who might have taken the 78‑year‑old and where she could be now. Authorities have released few substantive details about the investigation. There has been no confirmed suspect, no clear motive and no indication of where Guthrie might be, leaving both investigators and the community facing what increasingly looks like a stalled case.

That sense of drift has now tipped into open political confrontation. On Thursday 7 May, two members of the five‑person Pima County Board of Supervisors broke ranks with the sheriff in unusually blunt terms, saying they had lost confidence in Nanos's handling of the Nancy investigation and, if necessary, were prepared to try to force him from office.

In a fresh interview, Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz, a Democrat, and the board's sole Republican, Steve Christy, accused Nanos of failing to cooperate fully with their scrutiny of the case, specifically by not providing testimony under oath when requested.

'He's already failed that request. The timeline for him to provide that is over,' Christy said, arguing that the sheriff had missed his chance to satisfy the board's demands. 'So there's no going back... It's too late for that. So we're into the next phase of if he doesn't resign, then we will move toward, or at least two of us on the board will move toward, vacating his office.'

The language is stark, especially given the context. This is not a routine budget dispute or a partisan quarrel over policy. It is a missing‑person case with national attention because of Savannah's prominence, and a county sheriff being told, effectively, that his job is now on the line.

Calls for FBI Help in the Nancy Guthrie Search

Beyond the personal clash with Nanos, both Heinz and Christy are pushing for a shift in who leads the hunt for Nancy. Heinz argued that the sheriff should already have invited federal agents to take charge.

Heinz said the refusal so far to bring in the FBI was 'ridiculous,' suggesting that 'almost every other local jurisdiction would have done so by now.' In his view, major cities with deep investigative resources may hold back, but smaller or mid‑sized jurisdictions often lean on the bureau in complex, high‑profile disappearances.

Human bones found near Nancy Guthrie's home - but police make a quick ruling https://t.co/F4dgLauPFl pic.twitter.com/ZiZkA0KLFQ — New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2026

'Actually, it usually happens within days because then the FBI covers the vast majority of the cost of the investigation instead of the county or city,' he said, adding that outside a handful of the largest US cities, 'any other jurisdiction would have asked for the FBI to take the lead.'

There is an unspoken implication here that the local investigation into Nancy's disappearance has not only struggled to find leads, but may be constrained by funding and expertise. The supervisors frame the FBI as both a practical and symbolic step signalling that everything possible is being done, and that this is no longer just a county matter.

Nothing in the available reporting confirms precisely what investigative work has been carried out behind the scenes by Nanos's office. That lack of visibility is part of what is feeding frustration. Until more details are disclosed, claims about mismanagement or inaction should be treated with caution, but they are now shaping the political reality around the case.

Political Doubts Over Removing Sheriff in Guthrie Case

Even as Heinz and Christy talk tough about vacating the sheriff's office if Nanos will not resign, other county leaders sound wary about where that threat leads.

Fellow supervisor Jen Allen acknowledged that, in theory, the board might have a path to declare the position vacant if a required report is not made. In practice, she said, no one seems entirely sure how that would actually work.

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'If a report is not made, then the position can be vacated. But there is no precedent that describes how that happens, what that looks like. So it's incredibly mushy,' Allen said.

Pressed on whether she believed Nanos would ultimately be removed, Allen did not hide her scepticism. 'It would be a stretch,' she said. 'It would be a stretch.'

Her choice of words hints at the gap between rhetoric and reality. Two supervisors can make speeches and appear on camera, but removing an elected sheriff in the middle of a high‑stakes investigation is another matter altogether, legally and politically.

Nanos, for his part, has stayed publicly restrained. Responding to talk of a possible vote on his future, he issued a short statement: 'We will respectfully wait for the Board's decision before commenting on the matter.'

That calm tone masks the urgency on the ground. Nearly 100 days after Nancy disappeared from a quiet Arizona neighbourhood, there is still no confirmed trace of her, and no clarity on whether the investigation will remain in local hands or be turned over to federal authorities. Until there is either a major break in the case or a formal handover to the FBI, speculation around both the search and the sheriff is likely to grow and so will the questions from a family still waiting for answers.