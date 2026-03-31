It has been nearly two months since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing. There is still no definitive update in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother. As the investigation into Nancy's disappearance from her Tucson home remains ongoing, public scrutiny has shifted from the mystery of her whereabouts to the man leading the search. Sheriff Chris Nanos is now facing sustained criticism, with experts suggesting that internal friction and questionable conduct are actively distracting from efforts to find answers.

While Savannah has continued to maintain her composure in public appeals, critics argue that instead of a focused investigation, the case has been marked by conflict between local leadership and federal assets. What some have described as a 'beef' that has become a story in its own right.

'The Leadership Has Failed'

Dr Richard Carmona, a former Pima County Sheriff's deputy and United States Surgeon General, has voiced serious concerns about the management of the case. Having served 34 years in law enforcement, including as a SWAT team leader, Carmona has an intimate understanding of the department's operational standards.

He stated that while the individual investigators are competent, 'the leadership has failed,' creating a distraction that has become a story in its own right. In an interview with Brian Entin, Carmona detailed his concerns about the investigation, arguing that Nanos' 'poor leadership' has 'created a story of its own', shifting focus from finding Nancy to a debate over the sheriff's competence.

Carmona, who has worked alongside many of the same colleagues now serving under Nanos, also said the sheriff has 'very little support from the community of law enforcement.' 'We have a couple of dozen law enforcement agencies in southern Arizona, federal, state, local, okay? And most people would prefer not to do business with him because he's not a good leader,' he explained. 'You hear the same complaints all the time from our colleagues. You know, he is very volatile. He leads by intimidation and coercion. He doesn't inspire people to be better, which is what real leaders do.'

When asked whether Nanos' personal conduct had affected Nancy's case, Carmona said he was not involved in the investigation but agreed that 'it distracts from all of the attention being on the mission.'

Unanimous Vote of No Confidence and Calls for Resignation

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The frustration within the department has reached a critical point, according to reports shared on 'The Emily Show.' Emily D Baker, a lawyer and legal analyst, shared updates about Nanos' leadership in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case. According to Baker, the Pima County Deputy Organization (PCDO) recently voted unanimously in a no-confidence motion against Sheriff Nanos. The PCDO represents over 300 deputies in the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Baker also detailed allegations that Nanos misrepresented his disciplinary history, reportedly lying under oath about his previous employment in El Paso. 'He lied about his prior disciplinary history. So, now we have concerns of perjury,' Baker said. According to Baker's account on her programme, Nanos reportedly served in the El Paso Police Department from 1976 to 1982, during which time he was reportedly suspended eight times, resulting in a total of 37 days without pay. The alleged suspensions included accusations of excessive force, striking a suspect in the head in an incident that required intensive care, discharging his firearm, involvement in illegal gambling, and habitual tardiness.

This perceived lack of integrity has prompted formal calls for his resignation, with some community members advocating a special recall election. When the public loses trust in a law enforcement leader, the integrity of every active investigation, including the search for Nancy Guthrie, is called into question.

Growing Concern as Investigation Enters Third Month

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has entered an increasingly difficult phase as the absence of any verified proof of life extends past 55 days. At 84 years of age, Guthrie was taken from her home without her essential daily medications, shoes, or glasses, leading many to fear she could not have survived this long without medical intervention.

In an unverified account cited by Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show, an online commentary channel reported that two anonymous sources had said Nancy had 'gone to be with God.' According to that report, the second ransom note Savannah received was an apology letter; those responsible reportedly had not anticipated the seriousness of Nancy's heart condition. Kelly suggested the unverified account may explain why the family chose not to pay the ransom, while cautioning that the report should be treated with caution as it remains unconfirmed.