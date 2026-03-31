Tax Day is approaching across the US, and for millions of taxpayers, the pressure is building. Forms remain unfinished, documents sit scattered across desks, and the clock ticks toward the midnight deadline on April 15. Filing at the last moment is not unusual, but rushing through a tax return can easily lead to mistakes that delay refunds or trigger penalties.

Read more Beware: AI-Driven IRS Scam Calls Targeting Taxpayers Ahead of April 15 Deadline Beware: AI-Driven IRS Scam Calls Targeting Taxpayers Ahead of April 15 Deadline

Experts affiliated with the Internal Revenue Service and the Illinois CPA Society say most filing errors are surprisingly simple. They are often caused by haste rather than complex tax law. A careful final review can save both money and stress.

Here are the most common mistakes accountants say taxpayers should avoid before pressing the submit button.

Start With Basics: Your Name

It may sound obvious, yet even small inconsistencies with a name can cause delays. Tax professionals advise that the name on your return should match exactly what appears on your Social Security record and previous filings. Even minor differences in spelling, spacing, or initials can create processing issues.

Accountant Charlene Rhinehart said that consistent information across documents helps the IRS process returns quickly and avoids unnecessary verification checks. A mismatch can slow down the system and delay refunds. Before filing, check that your name is written precisely as it appears on official documents.

Choosing Right Filing Status

Your filing status plays a major role in determining deductions and tax benefits. Many taxpayers select a status automatically without reviewing whether their household situation has changed. Marriage, divorce, or caring for dependents can all affect eligibility for different categories.

Married couples often gain larger tax advantages by filing jointly. The standard deduction is typically twice as high as the separate filing deduction. In contrast, married filing separately can reduce access to certain credits. Meanwhile, individuals who divorced during the year may qualify for head-of-household status. According to accountant Larry Johnson, that status can provide significant tax benefits if the requirements are met.

Taking a moment to confirm your correct filing category could lower your overall tax bill.

Your Social Security Number Matters Most

Perhaps the most important detail on a tax return is the Social Security number. It acts as the primary tax identification number used by the Internal Revenue Service. Even a single incorrect digit can lead to rejection of the return.

Many taxpayers know their number by memory, yet errors still occur when typing quickly. Double-checking this field can prevent the return from bouncing back for correction. A rejected return means valuable time lost during the busiest filing period of the year.

Report All Income Sources

Another frequent problem is incomplete income reporting. Most employees rely on their W-2 forms from employers, but many people also receive additional income reported on various 1099 forms. These may include bank interest, dividend payments, freelance work, or side business income.

Accountants recommend making a checklist of all expected tax forms. Each document should be reviewed before filing to ensure nothing is missing. Failing to report income can trigger follow-up notices from the IRS later in the year.

Check Your Direct Deposit Details

Refunds are processed fastest via direct deposit, which has become the preferred payment method for the IRS.

However, entering the wrong account or routing number can delay a refund for weeks. In some cases, it may even send funds to the wrong bank account. A careful review of banking information is essential before submitting your return.

Do Not Forget The Signature

One surprisingly common error involves returning values without being signed. Without a signature and date, the IRS cannot process the filing. This rule applies whether the return is submitted electronically or by paper. After completing the form, always confirm that the return has been properly signed before sending it.

Understand April 15 Deadline

Missing the filing deadline can be expensive. The standard penalty for failing to file is typically 5 per cent of unpaid tax for each month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25 per cent. Filing but failing to pay generally carries a smaller monthly penalty of about 0.5 per cent.

Importantly, requesting an extension only delays the filing requirement. It does not delay payment. Any estimated tax owed should still be paid by April 15 to avoid penalties.

One Last Review Can Save You Money

Tax professionals consistently recommend one final step before filing. Read the entire return again. If possible, set it aside overnight and review it the next day with fresh eyes. Small mistakes become easier to spot when the pressure of filing has eased.

Taxpayers may also still have time to make contributions to retirement accounts, such as an IRA, or to a health savings account. These contributions can reduce taxable income for the previous year if made before the deadline.

With only days remaining before Tax Day, a careful final check could mean the difference between a smooth filing and a costly correction later.