A Polish-born fashion influencer is fighting for her life in a London hospital after an Instagram feud, allegedly stretching back months, erupted outside a Soho nightclub and ended with a black Mercedes driven into pedestrians at 4:30 a.m. on Argyll Street, leaving three people injured and prompting an attempted murder charge against rival creator Gabrielle Carrington.

Tragic news 💔



Two female UK influencers got into a heated argument after leaving the club.



One of them got angry, got into her car, and ran the other one over!

pic.twitter.com/6l07GaZMAn — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 19, 2026

Friend Says Row Started With an Unfollow, Not a Man

Klaudia Zakrzewska, 29, known online as Klaudia Glam, remains in a life-threatening condition at the hospital, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday evening. Her friend LALA, who says she was present at the scene, has publicly disputed the widely circulated narrative that the fight with Carrington, 29, centred on a man.

Speaking in a video shared online, LALA said the original trigger was Klaudia unfollowing Carrington, better known to her over 367,000 Instagram followers as RIELLEUK. She claimed the unfollow led to private messages and months of simmering tension between the two women.

KLAUDIA GLAM friend “ LALA “ Who was also at the scene, explains this argument was not about a man , it was about a UNFOLLOW, they were also colleagues.



————https://t.co/0oAnxrb5vl pic.twitter.com/TEVy0dBNOr — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) April 20, 2026

A Polish-born Fashion Nova brand ambassador with almost 270,000 Instagram followers, Zakrzewska had appeared in the second series of reality programme Price of Perfection and was hosting industry events through early 2026.

Her close friends have since posted tributes online claiming she has died, though UK authorities continue to describe her condition as life-threatening and have not confirmed any fatality.

Rapper Twin S Named in Viral Social Media Theory

Separate online commentary has instead linked the altercation to UK drill rapper Twin S, part of a duo with his brother Twin H, with users claiming both women had been romantically connected to him.

Rapper Twin S Alleged Man.

Some news coverage reports that Klaudiaglam succumbed to her injuries following a crash in central London after an altercation with influencer Gabrielle Carrington, reportedly linked to a dispute over a Tanzanian rapper Twin S.



4/19/2026 pic.twitter.com/nMB9o7FzNq — TheSourcedMedia (@TheSourcedMedia) April 20, 2026

No police source, prosecutor, or family member has verified that account, and the Metropolitan Police has declined to confirm a motive while enquiries continue.

A now-deleted Snapchat post attributed to Carrington, reading 'Ppl shouldn't trouble mad people...' and circulated widely on X, has also fuelled speculation, though its authenticity has not been tested in court.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, from Specialist Crime South, appealed for anyone who saw the collision or activity beforehand to come forward.

What Prosecutors Told Westminster Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Rizwan Amin outlined the sequence at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, telling District Judge Nina Tempia that closed-circuit television captured Carrington arriving in Argyll Street, exiting her car, and arguing first with a male before the confrontation pulled in several bystanders and security staff outside the Inca nightclub.

Amin said Carrington then re-entered the vehicle, which 'immediately moved off and sharply mounted the pavement', striking Zakrzewska and dragging her forward before she fell between the car and a metal bike rack. He added that the Mercedes reversed as she emerged from beneath it, injuring a third woman, Latisha Armstrong, who sustained a fractured scaphoid bone.

A security worker, Anoush Chyche, in his 50s, suffered life-changing injuries. Footage of the brawl and the moment of impact, including a witness shout of 'Don't run her over,' has been viewed millions of times across X and TikTok since 19 April.

Meet the security guard left with life-changing injuries after being mowed down by an X Factor finalist.



56-year-old Anoosh Chaichy was working outside Inca nightclub in Soho when Gabrielle Carrington, 29, allegedly drove her black Mercedes straight into a group of pedestrians… pic.twitter.com/MSF4pXdB6y — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) April 22, 2026

Charges, Drink-Drive Reading, and Old Bailey Date

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged Carrington with attempted murder, Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving. Court papers recorded a breath reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres, close to twice the 35-microgramme legal limit.

Carrington, of Broadfield Road in Manchester, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until her appearance at the Old Bailey on 19 May. She reached the X Factor live finals in 2013 as one-third of girl group Miss Dynamix.

David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North, warned against commentary that could 'prejudice these proceedings', reminding the public that Carrington retains her right to a fair trial.