Ohio pastor Israel Ford's stepdaughter, Kourtney Jones, has accused him of sexual abuse, alleging that his behaviour began when she was 12 and continued until she left home at 17.

Ford and his wife, Lydia, deny the allegations. Jones shared her account on 27 October 2026, after a video from LifeWorks Church began circulating online. Recorded during a 25 October service, it showed Lydia introducing Minister Shakayla Ford, formerly Shakayla Talley, as her 'sister in marriage'.

Lydia described Shakayla as her husband's second wife and said the arrangement had lasted nearly three years.

Ford later shared the video on Facebook, citing Exodus 21:10 to defend his interpretation of plural marriage.

Israel Ford Allegations: Jones Details Her Account

Jones said her mother married Ford in June 2013, when she and her twin sister were 11. In Facebook posts reported by Baller Alert, she alleged that Ford began making sexualised comments about her body when she was 12. She said the behaviour escalated at 13, including unwanted sexual contact and pressure to engage in sexual acts.

'I would freeze up, and dissociate,' Jones wrote, describing her response to one alleged incident.

Jones further alleged that Ford attempted to rape her when she was 15. She said her grandmother was hospitalised after a car accident, while her mother and sister stayed overnight at the hospital. Jones claimed she resisted and escaped.

She alleged that unwanted touching continued until she left home at 17. Jones said she disclosed the alleged abuse to her sister two years later. She also claimed her mother believed Ford's account and that they subsequently became estranged.

Israel Ford and Lydia Deny the Allegations

In a joint statement to The Shade Room on 28 October, Israel and Lydia Ford denied Jones's allegations, describing them as untrue and as claims she had made for several years.

Lydia addressed the claims again during a 30 October livestream. She said the family knew about them, denied them and would not discuss the matter further, according to Baller Alert.

Jones discussed her accusations on the All Things Theology podcast on 28 October. In a 29 October post, she said her motive was 'protecting God's children' and encouraged other women with accounts involving Ford to speak publicly.

Israel Ford's Separate Domestic Violence Conviction Involved Another Stepdaughter

A separate incident involving another stepdaughter resulted in a domestic violence conviction. In State v. Ford, the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas found Ford guilty of first-degree misdemeanour domestic violence over a 15 January 2018 incident involving his 17-year-old stepdaughter, identified as K.C. in the appellate ruling.

At trial, K.C. testified that Ford pushed her to the floor, held her down with his knee against her neck and struck her with a belt. Police photographs taken three days later showed bruises on her shoulder, arm, legs and thigh. At sentencing, Ford denied pushing her down, putting his knee on her neck or slamming her into a wall.

The Ohio Eighth District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction on 3 September 2020, concluding that Ford's conduct 'significantly exceeded corporal punishment'.

The trial court acquitted both Fords of one joint child-endangering count. It also acquitted Israel Ford of two additional child-endangering counts, finding prosecutors had not proved the required serious physical harm or substantial risk.

Jones has said K.C. is her twin sister, although the ruling identifies the teenager only by her initials. The conviction concerns that separate physical assault case and does not establish Jones's sexual abuse allegations.