Child predator Jarvis Butts died in jail on Thursday, two weeks after his sentencing, robbing Na'Ziyah Harris' family of closure.

Jarvis Butts faced up to 60 years for the death of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, who was last seen in January 2024. He was convicted of murdering Harris on 12 March, but he only served two weeks of his sentence.

Butts was found dead in his jail cell in a Jackson prison on Thursday. The Michigan Department of Corrections said he died by suicide, Fox 2 Detroit reports. Harris' family now fears that his death has only left unanswered questions.

Jarvis Butts' Death Leaves Open Questions

'I think it was a bit of a cowardly way out, but he made his bed so he has to lay in it,' said Roxy, Harris' cousin. 'I feel like we still didn't get answers for Na'Ziyah. I feel like there were still unanswered questions about the case.'

Read more Child Predator Jarvis Butts Gets Decades For Murder Of Teen Girl and Other Sexual Assault Cases Child Predator Jarvis Butts Gets Decades For Murder Of Teen Girl and Other Sexual Assault Cases

On 12 February, Butts pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Harris, and to five other sexual assault cases involving four different minors. The plea agreement included concurrent sentences of 35 to 60 years for the murder charge, and 10 to 15 years for second and third-degree sexual conduct.

'The Detroit Police Department is aware of the death of Jarvis Butts, who was convicted of killing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris,' authorities said in a statement.

'Although the legal process ended with a conviction in court, our work is not done. Our department will follow all leads for a homicide and continue our efforts to locate the body of Na'Ziyah Harris to help bring closure to her family,' it added.

Family Worries over Na'Ziyah Harris' Whereabouts

Butts also agreed to 'provide truthful statement regarding the body of Na'Ziyah Harris' as part of the plea bargain, according to CBS News report. Harris' family is now worried they'll never find her remains now that Butts is dead. Based on his confession, the most substantial lead to the location of Harris' body is somewhere along the Rouge River, off Seven Mile in Detroit.

'Just saying you threw her in the river isn't good enough,' said Tamara Liberty-Smith, a community activist who had been following the case. 'With a plea, you give us something, we give you this, and we didn't get that. And the community is very angry about that.'

Liberty-Smith also felt for Butts' other victims of sexual assault, the youngest of whom is four years old. 'Hopefully, all victims can get the resources that's needed so that chain will be broken, and this demonic force does not continue,' she added.

Victim Murdered After Years of Grooming

Butts' interaction with Harris started in 2022 when they allegedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages, according to prosecutors. Believed to be pregnant with Butt's child, Harris was last seen on 9 January 2024, getting off a school bus between Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Corrections have yet to confirm if Butts had any cellmates at the time of his death. The Michigan State Police is investigating the reported suicide, per CBS News Detroit.