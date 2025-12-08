KEY POINTS Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump in a Fox News Digital interview.

Grammer made his statements ahead of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors dinner at the Oval Office, which he attended.

A staunch conservative, Grammer has been a supporter of Trump's presidential career since 2016.

Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer, best known for playing Dr. Frasier Crane on the hit sitcom 'Frasier', has praised US President Donald Trump as 'maybe the greatest' president in American history.

The outspoken Republican voiced his strong support during a Fox News interview ahead of a dinner following the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which were presented by Trump at the Oval Office. Grammer attended the event alongside his daughter.

'I think he's extraordinary. He's one of the greatest presidents we've ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that's terrific, but there was a big hill to climb,' Grammer said.

Out With 'Woke Propaganda'

On Sunday, Trump hosted the annual Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first president to host the cultural event. Awards went to various artists such as actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, and the band Kiss.

Trump installed himself as chairman of the institution by removing the traditionally bipartisan board of directors. He also personally screened the honourees, stating that he had even rejected some candidates he characterized as 'wokesters.'

Trump also installed Richard Grenell, former US ambassador to Germany during Trump's first term, also vowed to rid the institution of 'woke propaganda.'

Focus On The Common Man

Grammer's recent comment follows similar praise the actor offered in an interview earlier this year. In May, Grammer told reporters that he believes Trump's 'focus is really on the common man,' and that the same was true for the entire Republican party.

Similarly, he praised Trump in other interviews, commending his authenticity.

'It's great to have somebody who actually means what they say,' he told reporters on The Independent.

Aside from the sitcom 'Cheers' and its spinoff 'Frasier,' Grammer will soon be part of Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theatres in December next year. He is also reprising his role as Beast from the Bryan Singer 'X-men' movies after his surprise appearance in 2023's The Marvels.

In the past, Grammer voiced concerns about his image as a conservative in Hollywood. In 2012, he attributed not being nominated for an Emmy on his Starz series 'Boss' was because of his beliefs. He has, however, remained steadfast in his support for the Republican party and Trump.

However, he has also stated that supporting Trump back on 2016 and 2020 did not affect his career.

Conservatives in Hollywood

Other prominent Trump supporters in Hollywood include Oscar winner and actor Mel Gibson, 'The Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel, and 'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi.

Earlier this year, Levi expressed concerns about people refusing to work with him due to his openly conservative beliefs and support for the Republican party.

'My team has let me know. They haven't given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it's unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn't make this decision blindly or casually.'

Actor Jon Voight is another vocal Trump supporter, calling him the 'greatest president since Abraham Lincoln' back in 2019.