President Donald Trump abruptly cut off a reporter who raised the national average price of petrol, turning a question about consumer costs into a warning about Iran and the wider stakes of the war. In a brief but pointed exchange, Trump signalled that his administration's priority remained preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, even as motorists faced prices of roughly £3.20 ($4.30) per gallon.

Read more 'I Hope So... Maybe a Little Bit Higher' — Trump's Blunt Gas Price Admission Leaves Fox News Host Visibly Shaken 'I Hope So... Maybe a Little Bit Higher' — Trump's Blunt Gas Price Admission Leaves Fox News Host Visibly Shaken

The moment underscored how quickly economic concerns and foreign policy can collide at the White House. What began as a straightforward question about fuel prices ended with Trump arguing that petrol costs would fall once the war was over, while insisting the larger danger was the prospect of Iran gaining nuclear capability.

Why £3.20 ($4.30) Gas Prices Prompted A Sharp Trump Response

The exchange began when a reporter said, 'The average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.30 in this country.' Trump immediately interrupted and replied, 'That's right, yes. And you know what? And we're not going to have a nuclear weapon in the hands of Iran. The gas will go down. As soon as the war is over, it'll drop like a rock.'

By cutting in before the question could fully develop, Trump shifted the focus away from day-to-day price pressure and on to national security. The response suggested he viewed the rise in petrol prices as part of a broader geopolitical conflict, rather than as a stand-alone domestic issue.

Trump's Iran Nuclear Warning Reframed The Gas Price Question

Trump went on to argue that fuel prices would ease once the conflict ended, saying, 'There's so much of it. It's all over the place, sitting all over the oceans of the world. And it'll be it'll go down.' He then sharpened his point by adding, 'But what won't happen is if Iran had a nuclear weapon and used it, then the whole world is a different place.'

That framing turned the exchange into more than a discussion about inflation or energy costs. Instead, Trump presented the issue as a choice between short-term pain at the pump and a far more serious strategic threat, linking the price of oil directly to the outcome of the war and to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

🚨 WOW! President Trump CUTS OFF a reporter and DROPS THE MIC



REPORTER: The average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.00—



TRUMP: —And you know what? And we're not going to have a NUCLEAR WEAPON in the hands of Iran. The gas will go down. As soon as the war's over, it'll drop… pic.twitter.com/U5IEG985pA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

Video Clip Shows How Trump Linked Fuel Costs To The War

When the reporter tried to press further, asking, 'What about activating a little bit more for gasoline?' Trump kept the answer brief and returned to the same central message, saying, 'Uh the gasoline, the oil will go down rapidly as soon as the war is over.'

The exchange, seen in a video clip, captured Trump's effort to fold a politically sensitive cost-of-living question into his administration's foreign-policy messaging. Rather than offer an immediate policy step tied to petrol supply, he argued that a resolution to the war would bring prices down and repeated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained the overriding objective.

In doing so, Trump delivered a response likely to resonate on two fronts at once: with voters watching fuel costs and with supporters focused on a hard-line approach to Iran. The brief exchange also showed how, for Trump, even a question about £3.20 ($4.30) petrol can quickly become an argument about war, oil and nuclear risk.