Washington Governor Bob Ferguson wants to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Ferguson spoke out after masked officers pulled a father and adult daughter off a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) on Saturday, 21 November.

The pair were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles when officers detained them. Ferguson wants every Sea-Tac airline to tell ICE to stay away, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says both travellers overstayed their visas. The family's lawyer says both hold valid work permits.

What Happened on the Jet Bridge

Passenger video shows masked officers in unmarked jackets wrestling two travellers to the floor as a woman screams for her daughter. DHS says officers carried out a targeted operation on the father, a Mexican national, and that his daughter threw hot coffee at them. The family's lawyer, Olia Catala, says the daughter dropped her cup when agents charged. 'ICE is completely and totally out of control,' Ferguson said in a statement and shared the footage in the post below.

DHS says the daughter could face a federal charge of assaulting an officer. Alaska Airlines says ICE gave it no notice of the operation. Flight 1306, scheduled to depart at 8:45 a.m., left at 11:03 a.m. after some cabin crew members requested replacements and the airline brought in an entirely new crew. The Port of Seattle, which runs the airport, says it is reviewing with DHS whether ICE broke agreed airport protocols.

A Legal Fight Over Visas and Work Permits

Catala says the pair entered the US legally on tourist visas in 2015, when the daughter was 14, and have lived in Washington since. The father sought asylum for both within a year of arriving. The daughter, a Western Washington University graduate, married a US citizen and applied for a green card. Both cases sit in long US Citizenship and Immigration Services queues.

Filing for asylum or a green card does not erase an overstay or automatically grant lawful status. A pending asylum claim, however, can let applicants stay while officials decide, and those eligible can seek work permits separately.

Catala says officers target people in that waiting period, and that the government cannot ask immigrants to obey the rules and then 'punish them later for doing so.'

What Happens Next for the Family

Both travellers remain at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, where Catala visited them on Sunday. Her team is weighing a bond hearing or a federal habeas corpus petition, a court challenge to whether the detention is lawful. Catala says the daughter cannot stop crying and fears for her father.

Ferguson says state officials are checking whether the officers violated a March 2026 Washington law that bars law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from wearing face coverings while interacting with the public, subject to exceptions. People can sue for damages if officers detain them in violation of the ban. Trump told 60 Minutes in November that his deportation policies may have been too tough.