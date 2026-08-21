American academic Nathan Cofnas has been suspended by Ghent University in Belgium while the institution conducts a preliminary disciplinary investigation into public statements he made about the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday.

Cofnas, a postdoctoral researcher in Ghent University's department of philosophy and moral sciences, had raised allegations of plagiarism against Arday shortly before the professor resigned from the University of Cambridge. The allegations generated extensive media coverage but were not established through a formal institutional investigation. Arday, aged 41, became Cambridge's youngest Black professor when appointed in 2023. He was found dead in South London on 14 August.

Cofnas said on X that he was under investigation for discrimination against Arday and later announced that he had been suspended. Ghent University has described the suspension as a precautionary measure while it assesses whether there are sufficient grounds to refer the case to a disciplinary body. The university has not disclosed the specific statements being examined.

Why Was Cofnas Suspended?

Ghent University said on 19 August that it opposed discrimination, hatred and racism and took recent public statements by one of its postdoctoral researchers concerning Arday seriously.

The university also stressed its commitment to academic freedom and open debate, including when views are controversial. However, Rector Petra De Sutter and Vice-Rector Herwig Reynaert said academic freedom was not unlimited and carried responsibilities, including protecting the rights of others.

Ghent later confirmed that it had formally notified the staff member concerned that a preliminary disciplinary investigation had been launched. The process will determine whether there are sufficient grounds to refer the case to the competent disciplinary body.

I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me.



The decision was made by rector Petra De Sutter, a former leader of the Green Party. — Nathan Cofnas (@nathancofnas) August 20, 2026

The suspension was described as a precautionary measure while the investigation takes place. Ghent said it did not want to pre-empt any potential decision and would maintain confidentiality around the personnel proceedings.

How Did the Arday Controversy Begin?

Read more Mass Public Revolt Demands Press Inquiry After Former Cambridge Scholar Dies Following Brutal Tabloid Hounding Mass Public Revolt Demands Press Inquiry After Former Cambridge Scholar Dies Following Brutal Tabloid Hounding

Cofnas published allegations concerning Arday's academic work in July after saying he had been contacted by a source at Cambridge who raised concerns about possible plagiarism. Arday denied the allegations but acknowledged mistakes, according to reports. He resigned from his Cambridge position on 5 August following the controversy and wider scrutiny surrounding the claims.

The allegations generated extensive media coverage and debate over Arday's academic record and the treatment of the professor. Cambridge Chancellor Chris Smith described the coverage as a 'racist feeding frenzy.'

Organisers said more than 30,000 people attended a vigil for Arday in Trafalgar Square following his death. The circumstances surrounding his resignation and death have since prompted further debate about the consequences of public allegations and scrutiny of academics.

Cofnas' Previous Controversy and What Happens Next

The Ghent investigation is not the first controversy surrounding Cofnas' public writing. Emmanuel College, Cambridge, ended its association with him in 2024 following concerns raised by students about blog posts concerning race and meritocracy.

One of the writings cited by the Guardian said that, in a meritocracy, Black people would 'disappear from almost all high-profile positions outside of sports and entertainment.' Cofnas has said he is not racist and is involved in a legal dispute with Emmanuel College.

I am under investigation by my university for discriminating against Arday pic.twitter.com/mOyUPh2Y0B — Nathan Cofnas (@nathancofnas) August 20, 2026

That previous controversy is separate from Ghent University's current investigation, which remains at a preliminary stage.

Ghent has not announced a finding against Cofnas or said whether he will ultimately face formal disciplinary action or dismissal. The immediate next step is for the university to decide whether there are sufficient grounds to refer the matter to its disciplinary body.