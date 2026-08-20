David Morens, a former senior adviser to Dr Anthony Fauci, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the US government by concealing federal records linked to COVID-19 research, bringing a years-long controversy over pandemic-era emails into federal court.

The 78-year-old admitted to using a personal Gmail account instead of his official government email for communications that prosecutors said were subject to federal records laws.

David Morens Pleads Guilty Over COVID Records

Morens entered his guilty plea on Tuesday, 18 August, in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland. He previously served as a senior adviser in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director's office from 2006 to 2022, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case centres on communications concerning coronavirus research grants and efforts to respond to public records requests. Prosecutors said Morens and others deliberately used his personal email account to keep certain communications away from government systems and public scrutiny.

Morens' lawyer, Tim Belevetz, said in a statement to NPR that his client had accepted responsibility for his actions. Morens had also previously apologised for his handling of federal records.

'By pleading guilty today, Dr. Morens has taken responsibility for what he did, and he will continue to do so,' the statement reads.

Secret Email Trail Behind COVID Research Records

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According to the US Department of Justice, Morens' personal Gmail account was used to exchange non-public NIH information and discuss efforts connected to a controversial bat coronavirus research grant.

The grant, known as 'Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,' had been terminated by the NIH following allegations concerning research involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Prosecutors said Morens and his co-conspirators sought to help restore the grant and counter claims that COVID-19 had emerged from a laboratory.

The Justice Department said the communications were federal records that should have been created, maintained and exchanged through government systems. The case therefore centres on alleged efforts to evade the Freedom of Information Act and Federal Records Act, rather than establishing the origin of COVID-19.

Anthony Fauci Not Charged in Morens Case

Morens' guilty plea has renewed attention on Fauci, who led NIAID for decades and became one of the most prominent figures in the US response to COVID-19.

However, Fauci has not been charged in connection with the Morens case. The former government health official has separately faced congressional scrutiny over his handling of the pandemic and has invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during questioning.

The Morens case does not establish criminal wrongdoing by Fauci. The guilty plea relates specifically to Morens and his conduct involving federal records.

COVID Lab Leak Claims Remain Disputed

The case is closely tied to the continuing debate over the origins of COVID-19. Republican lawmakers, including Senator Rand Paul, have pushed claims that the virus may have emerged from a laboratory in China, although those claims remain disputed.

The Justice Department said Morens and others sought to counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a laboratory. However, Morens' guilty plea does not prove how the pandemic began. Scientific assessments of COVID-19's origins remain contested, with researchers continuing to examine both natural-origin and laboratory-related possibilities.

David Morens Faces Prison Sentence in November

Morens now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge. He could also face a fine of up to $250,000 (around £184,000). His sentencing is scheduled for 12 November 2026, before US District Judge Paula Xinis.

The Justice Department noted that the maximum penalty does not necessarily represent the sentence Morens will receive, as federal judges consider sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors when determining punishment.