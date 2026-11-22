On Saturday, 21 November 2026, GloRilla told listeners that her comments about friendship and support were not aimed at any one person, after being asked about Megan Thee Stallion on X Spaces. The exchange revived rumours of a rift between the former tourmates, though neither artist has confirmed a feud.

The rappers publicly celebrated their friendship throughout 2024, collaborating on music and touring together. Questions about their relationship emerged the following year, after an Instagram incident and exchanges involving people who had worked with both artists.

From Tourmates to Unanswered Questions

Their partnership extended beyond a single recording. Megan announced GloRilla as a special guest for her 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' on 20 March 2024. The tour opened in Minneapolis on 14 May, with GloRilla supporting its North American dates.

They released 'Wanna Be' on 5 April, followed by a Cardi B remix on 31 May. In June, Megan shared an affectionate Instagram tribute to her tourmate, describing their bond and calling GloRilla her sister.

That public closeness made an Instagram incident in May 2025 particularly noticeable. GloRilla shared an Instagram Story featuring Tory Lanez's song 'Y.D.L.R.'. Fans subsequently questioned whether the two rappers had unfollowed each other.

Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan, making the song choice particularly sensitive. GloRilla rejected suggestions that the post was intentional, describing it as 'an innocent repost'.

However, the apparent social media split did not last. People reported on 22 May that both rappers were following each other again. Neither confirmed that an actual falling-out had occurred.

Another episode attracted attention in October 2025. According to Complex, Megan's hairstylist Kellon Deryck and GloRilla's stylist EJ King exchanged pointed remarks online. King had previously worked with Megan.

Fans also discussed alleged social media activity involving GloRilla and comparisons between the rappers' album sales. The exchanges fuelled speculation, although neither artist publicly confirmed a dispute.

That mattered because the earlier Instagram incident had appeared to settle, at least publicly, once their accounts followed each other again. The October exchanges provided a fresh reason for fans to revisit old questions, without clarifying what the artists themselves thought.

What GloRilla Said on X Spaces

The subject returned on 21 November when a listener asked GloRilla during an X Spaces conversation whether there was any 'tea' involving Megan.

'I love everybody and I want everybody to excel in what they do,' GloRilla said, according to Complex.

She subsequently discussed the frustration of supporting people who might not reciprocate that goodwill. Her remarks prompted renewed speculation about whether her friendship with Megan had deteriorated.

There was an important qualification. GloRilla explicitly stated that her comments were general and not directed at anyone specifically. She referred to an ongoing situation involving several people in her life rather than identifying Megan as the source of her frustration.

That distinction matters because her remarks followed a question about Megan but did not directly accuse the rapper of withholding support.

Neither artist has publicly confirmed a feud, and the available reporting does not establish what prompted any possible change in their relationship. Megan's response to the latest X Spaces discussion was not included in the reports reviewed.