Selena Gomez received a special gift from the San Antonio Spurs during her latest courtside appearance, with the NBA team presenting the singer and actress with a personalised jersey celebrating her cosmetics business.

The Texas-born star attended the Spurs' home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, drawing attention from spectators after appearing on the arena's video screens. The team also presented her with a customised jersey featuring a reference to her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, prompting fans to celebrate the gesture on social media.

Gomez's appearance quickly attracted reactions on X, where fans welcomed her return to the basketball sidelines, praised the customised gift, and shared their excitement over seeing the singer back supporting her hometown team. Some jokingly expressed jealousy over the courtside experience, while others simply celebrated her presence, calling her 'Queen Gomez' and 'mother'.

Spurs Celebrate Selena Gomez With Rare Beauty Tribute

The jersey appeared to feature the name 'RARE' and the number one, referencing Gomez's beauty and skincare company, Rare Beauty. The personalised gift was a nod to the entrepreneur's success beyond music and acting, recognising the brand that has become a major part of her business identity.

The moment resonated with fans, particularly those familiar with Gomez's longstanding connection to San Antonio. Her appearances at Spurs games have become familiar to supporters, making Saturday's courtside visit another memorable homecoming for the star.

According to a report from KSAT, Gomez has regularly attended games to cheer on the Silver and Black. Her latest appearance was her first time watching the Spurs in person since their 2025 NBA Finals run, which she followed from London while filming Only Murders in the Building.

The NBA's post featuring Gomez receiving the jersey also prompted fans to share throwback images of her wearing Spurs merchandise, with some celebrating her return and others commenting on the customised gift.

Selena Gomez gifted a jersey at the @spurs game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L6VT1cKoEF — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2026

Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs to Dominant Victory

Gomez's courtside appearance coincided with a remarkable performance from Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who led San Antonio to a 114-91 victory over the Pelicans.

According to the Associated Press game report, Wembanyama finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and four steals, delivering a dominant performance that helped the Spurs extend their winning run.

The French centre scored 32 points in the first half alone, becoming the first player this season to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a game by halftime.

Stephon Castle also contributed 19 points and six assists, helping San Antonio improve to 14-3 and maintain its position among the leading teams in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans struggled to keep up despite Jeremiah Fears scoring 29 points and Jordan Poole adding 25. San Antonio outscored New Orleans 82-62 across the final three quarters, securing a convincing win in front of its home crowd.

The victory provided another reason for Spurs supporters to celebrate, with Wembanyama's explosive performance and Gomez's appearance creating an eventful night at Frost Bank Center.

As fans shared clips of the singer receiving her jersey and enjoying the game, the customised Rare Beauty tribute became another viral moment connecting Gomez's business success with her hometown pride.

For supporters, it was more than a celebrity appearance. It was a celebration of a Texas native returning to cheer for her team, while receiving recognition for a brand that has grown into one of her most prominent ventures.