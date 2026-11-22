Lana Del Rey and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, stepped out together at a Grand Theft Auto VI launch celebration in Miami on 20 November. The outing came weeks after Dufrene publicly denied online claims that he had cheated on the singer.

Del Rey shared seven photos from the night on Instagram with the caption 'Cruisin.' She tagged Dufrene, Rockstar Games and Miami luxury reseller Privé Porter.

To recall, the cheating claims surfaced in early October through Celebritea Blinds, a gossip account known for posting celebrity blind items. A video on the account discussed anonymous claims about Dufrene. No public evidence has backed them up.

Dufrene did not let it slide. He went straight to the comments.

'Y'all don't believe this,' he wrote. 'I'm with Lana 24-7 or she knows exactly where or what I'm doing.'

He added that Del Rey had seen the video and brushed it off, before telling the host to 'go fly a kite.'

Del Rey has not publicly addressed the claims. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the allegations, so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

Lana Del Rey's Custom Vice City Birkin Steals the Show

For the party, Del Rey kept things casual in jeans and a tank top. The real talking point was on her arm, a pink Hermès Birkin reworked with crystal artwork inspired by the game.

One side shows palm trees and a car. The other features a yacht, a sunset skyline and a bridge. Both nod to Vice City, the game's fictional version of Miami.

The bag came from Privé Porter's customisation studio, Moneybags x MB. Del Rey also posed with the company's founder, Michelle Berk, at the event.

How Lana Del Rey and Her Husband Got Into GTA VI

The couple were more than guests. Both voice characters on Back Country Radio, the game's country music station.

Del Rey plays host Delta Dawne alongside Morgan Wallen, who appears as MW. Dufrene plays Mud Dog Mike, the station's roving reporter and swamp meteorologist, who checks in from the seat of his airboat.

It is not much of a stretch for him. Off screen, Dufrene works as an airboat tour captain in Louisiana.

Del Rey has spoken warmly about it. She told Rolling Stone that some of her family 'actually knew the roads' when they first visited Los Angeles, thanks to earlier games in the series.

She also features on Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, the official 34-track soundtrack from Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records. It was released alongside the game on 19 November.

Her contribution is 'Crazy for You', a song that had long sat among her unreleased material before landing on the album.

The pair married in Des Allemands, Louisiana, on 26 September 2024, only weeks after going public. In September this year, they marked their second anniversary by sharing photos and video from the ceremony.

The Miami photos show a couple happy to be seen together, and to be in on the joke of their own GTA cameo. What they cannot do is settle the rumours.

So far, only one person in the marriage has spoken about them. Del Rey, for now, is letting the pictures do the talking.