Democratic lawmakers are demanding a Pentagon watchdog investigation after reports that companies tied to investments from Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump received billions of dollars in federal awards.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Robert Garcia, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Tammy Duckworth have written to the Department of Defence Inspector General asking for a review of government awards involving companies linked to President Donald Trump's sons.

The lawmakers said they were alarmed by reports that at least 15 defence-sector companies with ties to Trump family-linked investment firms received $3.2 billion (£2.37 billion) in federal contracts, loans and investments. Those companies also reportedly secured another $3.1 billion (£2.30 billion) in future contract options.

'We are concerned about a growing cloud of corruption,' the lawmakers wrote, warning that the public deserved answers on whether the president's family or administration officials had improper influence over Pentagon awards.

Trump Sons Linked to Investment Firms

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are affiliated with two investment firms, 1789 Capital and American Ventures.

According to the lawmakers, those firms have invested in companies operating in the defence and national security sectors. After those investments, the companies reportedly received major awards from the federal government.

'The potential for corruption is obvious,' the lawmakers wrote.

They said the Pentagon must determine whether any Trump-affiliated company gained financial benefits from Defence Department contracts or awards.

The letter also pointed to Trump's own past remark that his children 'have inside information' in 'almost anything they do' involving their investment portfolios.

Lawmakers Question Award Process

The Democrats are asking the Pentagon inspector general to identify which awards under the Trump administration involved companies tied to the Trump family, administration officials or their associates.

They also want a review of whether Defence Department officials followed ethics rules when making award decisions.

The lawmakers said the Pentagon's contracting process must remain competitive and free from political pressure, especially when military equipment, technology and weapons systems are involved.

'Our service members in harm's way and the taxpayers footing the bill deserve to know that those dollars are being spent through a competitive process, not funnelled into the bank accounts of administration cronies,' they wrote.

Ethics Rules Under Scrutiny

The letter also asks the inspector general to examine whether the Pentagon's current safeguards are strong enough to prevent conflicts of interest. The lawmakers highlighted proposals in the fiscal year 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act that would strengthen ethics requirements for Pentagon awards.

One proposal would create a new code of conduct for employees of the Office of Strategic Capital and other Pentagon investment arms.

Warren has previously raised concerns about the Office of Strategic Capital, including whether loans and deals involving politically connected companies were being awarded fairly.

BREAKING: Companies affiliated with Donald Trump's sons have won over $3 BILLION in government contracts.

@RepRobertGarcia and I are pushing for an investigation. https://t.co/IAtU1vw6gu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 6, 2026

The new letter marks an escalation in a wider Democratic push to scrutinise alleged self-enrichment and influence peddling inside the Trump administration. Lawmakers said previous Pentagon responses had left them more worried that officials were either unaware of conflicts or ignoring them.

The inspector general has now been asked to determine whether the awards were clean, competitive and free from political interference.