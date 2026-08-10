Mitch McConnell has barely returned home from rehabilitation, yet the Kentucky senator is already facing a fresh wave of criticism after announcing that he plans to continue handling Senate business while recovering outside Washington.

The 84-year-old Republican, who has not appeared in the Senate since being hospitalised in June, said he would undergo intensive physical therapy at home while remaining in contact with his staff and colleagues.

McConnell Leaves Rehab After 53 Days Away

McConnell announced on 6 August that he had been discharged from a rehabilitation centre, 53 days after he was first hospitalised following a fall at his Washington, DC, home. His office had previously disclosed that he had briefly lost consciousness and was also treated for a mild case of pneumonia.

The longtime Republican senator said he would continue his recovery at home, thanking his doctors, nurses, therapists and hospital staff for their care.

'On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,' McConnell said in a statement.

His return to home-based rehabilitation marked a significant step in his recovery, but it did not come with a clear date for his return to the Capitol. Reports also noted that he had remained largely out of public view throughout the extended absence.

His Senate Absence Has Raised Questions

Before his discharge, McConnell's office said he was undergoing intensive physical therapy and was not yet medically cleared to return to the Senate. Doctors had reportedly been working with him through multiple rehabilitation sessions each day, with the aim of improving his mobility and reducing the risk of future falls.

By late July, McConnell had missed dozens of Senate votes since his hospitalisation. He had also skipped Kentucky's famous Fancy Farm political gathering, further highlighting how unusual his absence had become.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had previously demanded greater transparency, saying residents deserved information about McConnell's health and his ability to continue serving in office. Beshear argued that elected officials have a responsibility to communicate clearly with the people they represent.

Critics Attack His Plan To Work From Home

McConnell's announcement that he would continue engaging in Senate business from home immediately became a target for critics who believe physical presence in Washington remains essential to his role.

Thjs shouldn't be allowed. If you are too old to go to work you're done. — Micro2Macr0 (@Micro2Macr0) August 7, 2026

One viral post attacked the plan in particularly harsh terms, saying: 'No. Absolutely not. We need a senator, not a hospice patient. Term limits, please.'

No. Absolutely not. We need a senator, not a hospice patient.



Term limits, please. https://t.co/yqnd6fe0M0 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 8, 2026

The comments reflect a broader frustration among critics who have questioned why McConnell has not made a public appearance during the lengthy recovery. His office has continued to provide written statements, while McConnell himself has largely remained away from cameras.

And the charades continue. I bet they will not have live camera feeds on call meetings. Enough BS!!!!!!! It is time that Mitch show his live face and prove he is alive and not hiding. Thus work from home when he is a highly paid highly influential, highly compromised senator who… — The Dude of Rhine (@DiplomatRhine) August 7, 2026

McConnell's Absence Has Political Consequences

Republicans currently hold 53 seats compared with 47 for Democrats, meaning the absence of even one Republican senator can become significant when votes are closely divided.

McConnell has also held influential positions on several committees, including the Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. His absence has complicated efforts to advance legislation where Republicans have little room for dissent.

The farm bill has been among the areas affected, while McConnell's role as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense has also made his absence particularly notable during debates over military spending.