Donald Trump has been given a prepared statement to read to the world confirming that 'non-human intelligent' life is real.

According to UFO campaigners, an 'imminent' disclosure speech could be delivered from Air Force One within days in Washington.

The US president is said to have been handed a one-line script by billionaire aerospace magnate Robert Bigelow, while filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee has suggested publicly that Trump could make the address 'potentially within the next 48 hours', a timeline flatly rejected by the White House.

The rising pressure from figures in the UFO disclosure movement, who argue that Washington is sitting on decades of evidence about mysterious craft and possible biological material.

In parallel, Trump's own allies have hinted that a draft speech about unidentified anomalous phenomena already exists, even as officials continue to insist there is no verified proof of alien visitors and no such announcement is scheduled. Nothing has been confirmed yet about the address.

Bigelow's Script for Donald Trump and the Air Force One Moment

Robert Bigelow is not some fringe blogger on the UFO circuit. He is a Nevada-based billionaire whose aerospace company once worked with NASA, and has poured substantial sums into researching unexplained aerial phenomena.

Speaking to US broadcaster KLAS 8 News Now, Bigelow claimed he recently met Trump in the Oval Office and used the opportunity to push, very directly, for full disclosure.

Bigelow said he went in with a specific script already written for Trump to deliver to the press travelling with him.

The key line he wants the president to read is blunt enough to detonate decades of speculation in a single breath: 'A non-human intelligent presence has been on Earth for a very long time using spacecraft and with performances completely beyond our capabilities and our human physics.'

His advice to Trump, as he told the station, was pure political theatre. The president would walk to the top of the Air Force One steps, pause at the door, deliver that one sentence to waiting reporters and then turn away without taking questions. In the disclosure world, that would be the equivalent of a papal blessing from the sky.

None of this has been independently confirmed. The White House has not backed up Bigelow's account of the meeting or the script. There is no evidence, beyond his own testimony, that Donald Trump agreed to read those words, let alone on a specific date.

Donald Trump, 'Soft Disclosure' and a Divided Official Line

Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee has poured more fuel on the rumours. He claimed a historic address from Trump could land 'potentially within the next 48 hours,' though even he framed that as expectation rather than certainty. Officials told the same outlet there is no such speech on the calendar, and no UFO-themed appearance is being prepared.

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Lee is not predicting a Hollywood-style revelation about crashed saucers in one dramatic sitting. He describes what he anticipates as 'soft disclosure' an incremental acknowledgement that some military encounters involve craft the United States cannot explain, without diving into whatever might be buried in black-budget programmes. In his telling, the likely line is to admit the mystery and avoid outing classified surveillance systems or exotic technology.

'Whether President Trump will go as far as explicitly acknowledging recovered craft or biological material remains to be seen,' Lee told the Mail.

He said his sources have always warned him of 'significant pushback from certain private and institutional interests,' so he expects any approved wording to be cautious and heavily lawyered.

According to Lee, draft versions of the hypothetical address reference the 2004 US Navy 'Tic Tac' incident, in which pilots reported a white, oblong object with extraordinary manoeuvrability, and similar East Coast fighter encounters in 2015.

He alleged that earlier draft texts even mentioned forensic testing on recovered 'entities' that allegedly proved they were not from Earth.

That last claim sits on the shakiest ground. No government body has verified the existence of such entities, no testing data has been released, and officials have 'firmly denied' that any presidential speech will talk about non-human remains. The suggestion belongs in the category of unverified allegation rather than established fact.

Lee has, it should be said, been here before. He previously tipped July's NATO summit timed around the anniversary of the 1947 Roswell incident as the stage for a major announcement. Nothing happened. For true believers, that became further proof of institutional resistance. For sceptics, it was simply another failed prediction in a field that is full of them.

Yet there are reasons the speculation keeps circling back to Trump. His daughter-in-law Lara Trump has publicly suggested that a draft address on the UFO question has indeed been prepared for him at some point. On Logan Paul's podcast, Trump himself sounded more intrigued than dismissive. 'Am I a believer? No, I probably can't say I am,' he said, before adding that he had met 'serious people' in the military who described 'really strange things that they see flying around out there.'

During his time in office, Trump ordered the declassification of certain government UFO files, a move that helped push more military reports into the public domain. The Pentagon line, however, has not budged on the core issue. Officials say repeatedly there is no verifiable evidence of alien visits to Earth or recovered non-human technology.

The political messaging from his camp splits the difference. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said earlier this year that 'while past administrations have sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, the president is focused on providing maximum disclosure to the public.' It is a neat phrase, promising openness without guaranteeing what, if anything, there is to reveal.

The world is left with competing scripts. On one side, disclosure advocates convinced that Trump is sitting on a sentence that will change history. On the other, a government apparatus that still insists there is nothing to disclose, at least nothing extraterrestrial. Which version wins out, if either, will depend less on whispers from insiders and more on what the president is actually willing to say into a live microphone.