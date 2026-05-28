Michele Spagnuolo, a Google software engineer accused of exploiting confidential company information to place a high-stakes wager linked to singer D4vd, is now facing federal fraud and money laundering charges after authorities traced a £887,000 ($1.2 million) payout back to the alleged scheme.

The case, which blends alleged insider misuse, celebrity scandal, and cryptocurrency transfers, escalated this week after Spagnuolo was arrested on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege the software engineer used privileged access to internal Google data to gain an unfair advantage in commodities-related betting markets connected to online activity surrounding D4vd, whose name has remained in headlines following a separate criminal investigation.

Google Engineer Arrested Over D4vd-Linked £887,000 Betting Scheme

Read more d4vd's Mugshot Released After Arrest, Rapper Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez d4vd's Mugshot Released After Arrest, Rapper Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

According to federal prosecutors, Spagnuolo was charged with money laundering, commodities fraud, and wire fraud after investigators found he had improperly accessed internal company resources before placing lucrative wagers on online prediction markets. He appeared before a federal magistrate judge and did not enter a plea during the hearing.

Authorities said Spagnuolo was later released on a £1.66 million ($2.25 million) bond while the criminal proceedings continue. Prosecutors have not publicly disclosed the full extent of the alleged betting operation, though court filings reportedly describe a sophisticated scheme involving confidential information and digital financial transfers.

The investigation has attracted wider attention because the wagers allegedly centred on D4vd-related developments that generated intense online speculation. Public interest in the singer surged in recent months following allegations connected to the death of Celeste Riva.

Reports from TMZ, which first covered the arrest, outlined the federal accusations against the Google employee.

How Prosecutors Say Google Tools Fueled A Betting 'Edge'

Investigators allege Spagnuolo used confidential Google data and internal analytical tools unavailable to the public to identify trends before they became widely known. Prosecutors claim that access gave him a substantial informational advantage when placing bets tied to market movement and to online engagement associated with D4vd.

Spagnuolo reportedly used his 'AlphaRaccoon' Polymarket account to place bets predicting singer D4vd would rank among Google's five most-searched people of 2025 and eventually become the platform's top-searched person of the year. At the time, Polymarket reportedly assigned almost no chance to D4vd taking the top position.

Prosecutors claim Spagnuolo had already seen confidential internal Google Year in Search data showing D4vd had surpassed Kendrick Lamar in search popularity before the information became public. By obtaining data before it became public, prosecutors argue he was able to make wagers with unusually high certainty. Spagnuolo wagered less than £740 ($1,000) and ultimately secured a £887,000 ($1.2 million) payout from the bets.

The accusations have intensified scrutiny over how employees at major technology companies access and handle sensitive internal information. Google itself has not publicly commented in detail on the allegations involving Spagnuolo.

D4vd has been charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney with first-degree murder with special circumstances (lying in wait) in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a charge that carries a potential sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.… pic.twitter.com/W3NAOqw45R — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 20, 2026

D4vd, Celeste Riva And The Online Obsession Driving The Case

Separate from the fraud allegations against Spagnuolo, D4vd has faced mounting public attention following accusations linked to the death of Celeste Riva. The controversy intensified after authorities reportedly found Riva's body inside the singer's Tesla earlier this year.

D4vd was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Riva after details of the investigation emerged publicly and his mugshot circulated online in April. Authorities have continued examining the circumstances surrounding her death, though the status of the case remains closely followed online.

The singer's legal situation became a major topic on social media, driving widespread speculation and heavy online engagement. Prosecutors now allege that heightened interest surrounding those developments helped create conditions for the betting activity tied to Spagnuolo's alleged scheme.

The overlapping controversies involving federal fraud charges, confidential company data, and a celebrity criminal investigation have now placed the case under national scrutiny as prosecutors continue building their case against the Google engineer.