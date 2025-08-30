Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has joined the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya following her reported split from British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

The 29-year-old actress, best known for playing Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy drama, created her profile on the invite-only platform this week in the United States and the United Kingdom, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Sophie Turner's Current Life in London

Since finalising her divorce from singer Joe Jonas in 2023, Turner has returned to life in London, where she is raising her two children. She has often spoken about missing home during her years in the United States and has since reconnected with close friends and family.

Earlier this year, Turner was romantically linked to Pearson, the 30-year-old heir to the Cowdray estate. The pair were first connected in 2023 and were last seen together at Glastonbury Festival in June.

The Daily Mail UK reported that Turner split from Peregrine Pearson once again and joined the exclusive dating app Raya, where her profile featuring nine photos was recently spotted. Her move to Raya is seen as the latest chapter in her personal journey.

Inside Sophie Turner's Raya Profile

Turner's Raya profile is said to feature nine personal images, including snapshots from holiday trips and a candid moment dancing in a hotel room. Her listed interests highlight her personal passions: 'music, pasta, movies, family, sun, friends'.

These details have been widely reported across celebrity media, with many fans intrigued by the balance between her Hollywood profile and everyday lifestyle choices.

Turner's profile reflects the curated approach often taken by celebrities navigating exclusive platforms where privacy and presentation are key.

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas leaving a hotel in London with their daughters. pic.twitter.com/uVBsdoL828 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) January 6, 2023

What Is Raya? The Exclusive Celebrity Dating App

Raya, launched in 2015, is a private, membership-based dating and networking app aimed at celebrities, creatives, and high-profile individuals. It has built a reputation as the world's most exclusive dating platform, often dubbed the 'celebrity Tinder'.

The app is notoriously difficult to access, with an acceptance rate estimated at less than 10%. According to Elite Dating Managers, acceptance usually takes from one week to a couple of months, depending on one's social media influence and professional profile.

Applicants are vetted by a committee that reviews their social media presence, professional background, and endorsements. Profiles typically link to Instagram accounts and are presented in a slideshow format set to music.

Privacy is a central feature of Raya. Users are prohibited from taking screenshots, matches are limited, and there are no location filters, making the service attractive to public figures seeking discretion.

Celebrity Users and High-Profile Matches

Raya has become a hotspot for stars across film, music, and sport. Notable couples who reportedly met on the app include singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour, as well as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her NFL husband Jonathan Owens.

Other celebrities said to have used the platform include Channing Tatum, Charlize Theron, and Ben Affleck. Its exclusivity has helped maintain its allure, with some applicants reportedly waiting months for approval before gaining access.

Public Interest and Media Attention

News of Sophie Turner's presence on Raya has quickly trended in the United States and the United Kingdom. Her decision to join the app, coinciding with her reported split from Peregrine Pearson, has fuelled speculation about her dating life.

For fans and media, the story highlights the intersection of celebrity culture and digital dating. Raya's reputation as a private yet prestigious platform has made it central to the public conversation whenever a high-profile figure such as Turner appears on the app.