Porn actress Kayley Gunner has lifted the lid on her alleged experiences living alongside male soldiers during her military service, claiming some men stole her underwear, while others recorded her sexual noises and listened to them for their own gratification.

Gunner shared the startling revelations during a conversation with podcast hosts Adam22 and Lena the Plug, describing an unusual living arrangement in which she was reportedly the only woman among a barracks full of men.

Male Soldiers Allegedly Stole Her Underwear

Gunner described the military barracks as resembling a university dormitory, except that she was the only woman living among male personnel. She claimed her underwear would sometimes disappear from the laundry room, alleging that male soldiers took her panties without her permission.

'So many men tried to hook up with me while I was in the military,' she said, explaining that she was attracted to the men serving alongside her.

Her account also raised questions about privacy in the shared accommodation, where residents could reportedly hear activities taking place in other rooms.

Gunner Claims They Recorded Her Sexual Noises

One of Gunner's most striking claims concerned the reactions of other men in the barracks to her sexual encounters.

She said she was particularly loud during sex, meaning her noises could be heard by other residents. According to her account, some men allegedly recorded the sounds and later used them for sexual gratification.

Kayley Gunner reveals to Adam 22 and Lena the Plug that she was always getting banged by many men in the combat unit while serving in the military and she really just let them sleep with her because she considered them the alpha men and she was used to relieve stressShe said she used to scream loudly while getting banged and guys in other rooms would j6rk off to her scream“So many men tried to hook up with me while I was in the military, and I went along with it because they were the masculine, combat-unit guys I found attractive. I was so loud during sex that guys in other dorms would listen and j6rk off to the noise” 👀 — hyz (@hyzontopclipx) November 22, 2026

'They would film my noises and then jerk off to it,' Gunner said during the conversation. Her claim suggested that activities she considered private had become a source of attention among other people living in the military accommodation.

Gunner also acknowledged that the layout of the barracks made it difficult to keep intimate encounters entirely private, given how closely the residents lived together.

Gunner's Attraction To Combat Unit Soldiers

Gunner also explained why she found the men in her military unit particularly attractive, describing them as among the most masculine men she had encountered. She specifically referred to Rangers and special forces personnel when discussing the type of men serving in the combat unit.

'In a combat unit, it's like all the most manly men, right? Like Rangers and special forces,' she said. She went on to describe the men as individuals who had chosen careers involving taking people's lives.

According to Gunner, many of them were interested in pursuing sexual relationships when they were off duty. Her comments offered an explanation for why she said she had been receptive to advances from several men during her military service.

Sharing Her Sex and Life in the Barracks

During the interview, Gunner also discussed how her living arrangements affected her personal life. When asked whether she had to keep her encounters discreet, she indicated that this was not necessarily the case.

She explained that the barracks environment made it possible for other residents to hear what was happening, particularly given the shared accommodation and close proximity of the rooms.

The discussion provided further insight into her account of navigating life as the only woman in an otherwise male-dominated military environment.