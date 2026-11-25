MobLand is preparing for another round of criminal power struggles as Gregg Sulkin joins the cast of Paramount+'s hit crime drama for its third season, with production now officially underway.

The British actor, best known for playing Mason Greyback in Wizards of Waverly Place, has landed a recurring role in the Tom Hardy-led series. However, details about his character remain secret, leaving fans wondering whether he will become an ally or a dangerous new enemy for Harry Da Souza.

The casting news arrives just days after the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, which left the Harrigan family facing fresh threats, unresolved personal tragedies and an uncertain future.

Who Is Gregg Sulkin Playing in 'MobLand' Season 3?

According to Deadline, Sulkin has joined MobLand in a recurring role, though Paramount+ has not revealed his character's identity or how he will become involved with the Harrigan family.

His casting marks an interesting addition to the series, which has built its reputation around ruthless family rivalries, criminal alliances and shifting loyalties.

Sulkin is familiar to television audiences for his portrayal of Mason Greyback in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. He recently returned to the role for the four-part conclusion of its follow-up series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The actor has also appeared in several other productions, including BBC drama World on Fire, Netflix's The Six Triple Eight and Hulu's The Kollective. He has additionally joined the cast of the PBS Masterpiece adaptation The Forsytes.

Although his character's involvement in MobLand remains a mystery, his recurring status suggests that he could have a significant part in the upcoming storyline.

Whether he will work alongside Harry or threaten the Harrigans' criminal operation remains unknown.

Has 'MobLand' Season 3 Started Filming?

Yes. Paramount+ officially announced on 20 November that production on the third season had commenced during the week of 16 November.

Tom Hardy will return as Harry Da Souza, the resourceful fixer responsible for managing the Harrigan family's dangerous affairs. Pierce Brosnan is also returning as Conrad Harrigan, alongside Helen Mirren as his wife and family matriarch, Maeve.

The three actors remain central to the crime drama, which follows the Harrigans' attempts to maintain control of their criminal empire while dealing with rival organisations and conflicts within their own family.

Season 3 was renewed on 3 September 2026, ahead of the second season's premiere. However, Paramount+ has not yet announced a release date or provided an official synopsis for the upcoming episodes.

What Happened in the 'MobLand' Season 2 Finale?

The Season 2 finale, titled The Queen Is Dead, ended with several major developments that could shape the next chapter.

Harry successfully outmanoeuvred US Ambassador Kat McAllister and Frankie Cooper, protecting the Harrigans from a potentially devastating investigation.

However, his attempt to take some time away with his wife, Jan, and daughter, Gina, ended in disaster.

Eddie Harrigan planted an explosive device in Harry's car after being ordered by Maeve to kill the family's fixer. But the plan went wrong when Eddie accidentally triggered the bomb after dropping the detonator.

Jan was inside the vehicle when it exploded, leaving her fate unresolved as Harry and Gina witnessed the devastating incident.

Meanwhile, Frankie Cooper remained alive after Harry defeated his men, shot him in the leg and handed him over to Maeve. The Harrigan matriarch's plans for the captured rival could create another complication in Season 3.

Will Gregg Sulkin Become an Ally or Enemy to Harry?

Sulkin's undisclosed character could introduce a new complication for Harry as he attempts to navigate the Harrigans' increasingly dangerous world.

With Jan's fate unresolved, Maeve's secret betrayal waiting to surface, and Frankie still posing a potential threat, Harry has plenty of problems to confront when the series returns.

A newcomer could become an important ally, offer the fixer another way to protect the family or introduce an entirely new threat to its operations.

For now, Paramount+ has not revealed which side Sulkin's character will take.

With Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren returning, Season 3 will continue the Harrigans' battle for control while introducing fresh faces into their criminal world. Sulkin's character remains a mystery, but his recurring role could make him an important addition to the story. Until Paramount+ reveals more, fans will have to wait to discover whether he becomes Harry's next ally or his most dangerous new adversary.