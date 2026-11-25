Anya Taylor-Joy recently shared that she 'went mute' when she met Sir Ian McKellen on the set of their film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. In an interview posted by Dazed on Tuesday, the actress said she was starstruck to encounter '(expletive) Gandalf' for the first time.

The reaction may come as a surprise to some fans, but Taylor-Joy's connection to J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world is relatively recent. Her introduction to Middle-earth came through Peter Jackson's films rather than Tolkien's original novels.

From Harry Potter Fan to Middle-earth Newcomer

Back in July, the 30-year-old actress admitted that she had not read J.R.R. Tolkien's books prior to landing a role in Hunt for Gollum. Speaking to Variety at the premiere of her Apple TV+ series Lucky, Taylor-Joy shared that, as a child, she mistakenly believed fans had to choose between Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

'Nobody told me that. I just came up with that on my own,' she said, recalling her youthful loyalty to the wizarding world.

That perspective changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she finally watched Peter Jackson's acclaimed trilogy. 'Luckily, throughout COVID, I then watched all of Lord of the Rings, and [it] turns out you can love both, and you should,' she added.

The actress revealed in July that she was preparing to read Tolkien's novels for the first time.

Excited To Become a 'Lethal Elf'

Taylor-Joy will portray Seren, a Sindar Elf from the Woodland Realm. The character is described as a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil, who was played by Lee Pace in The Hobbit films.

The actress expressed clear enthusiasm for the role when speaking to Variety. 'If my tombstone can say "Lethal Elf," I feel like I did a good job on this planet. So yeah, I'm excited,' she joked.

"The Hunt for Gollum" star Anya Taylor-Joy says she hasn't read the "Lord of the Rings" books yet, but is "about to" soon:



“So as a child, I had a misguided idea that you could only be a ‘Harry Potter’ fan or a ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan. Nobody told me that. I just came up with… — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2026

Seren is not a character created by Tolkien and has instead been developed specifically for the upcoming film. The original character gives Taylor-Joy an opportunity to help expand the cinematic mythology of Middle-earth while putting her own stamp on the franchise.

Nevertheless, Taylor-Joy actively pursued the chance to join the LOTR franchise. In the Dazed interview, she revealed that she had asked her agent to express her interest in joining the franchise while she was working on Dune.

What We Know About 'The Hunt for Gollum'

Directed by Andy Serkis, who will reprise his iconic motion-capture role as Gollum, The Hunt for Gollum will explore an untold chapter of Middle-earth's history. Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, the film will follow Aragorn as he searches for the elusive creature Gollum.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" has announced its official cast:



• Andy Serkis as Gollum

• Ian McKellen as Gandalf

• Elijah Wood as Frodo

• Kate Winslet as Marigol

• Jamie Dornan as Strider

• Lee Pace as Thranduil

• Leo Woodall as Halvard pic.twitter.com/tkbFiKf02i — Variety (@Variety) April 15, 2026

Jamie Dornan will portray Strider, taking over a role previously played by Viggo Mortensen. The cast also includes returning franchise stars: McKellen as Gandalf, Pace as Thranduil, and Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins. Aside from Taylor-Joy and Dornan, additions to the cast include Kate Winslet as Marigol and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

The project also reunites several key creative figures behind the original film trilogies, with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens involved as producers. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to arrive in theaters on 17 December 2027.