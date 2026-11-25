Jennifer Barreto, a Puerto Rican mother of a seven-year-old and social worker with two master's degrees, has won Miss Universe 2026, taking the crown in San Juan on 24 November. The 27-year-old's victory brings the international title to Puerto Rico, while her academic record and work supporting vulnerable communities have also drawn attention.

Barreto is married to Yan Carlos Barreto and has a daughter, Penélope. She holds a bachelor's degree in research psychology, as well as master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work. Her studies sit alongside a career focused on prevention and community welfare.

Jennifer Barreto's Roots and Journey to Miss Universe 2026

Barreto was born on 17 December 1998 in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, and grew up in Isabela. She is recognised as the first mother to win the Miss Universe crown, following a change to the pageant's eligibility rules allowing married women and mothers to compete.

The change widened opportunities for women whose lives do not fit traditional expectations often associated with beauty pageants. Barreto's win has brought her experience as a mother into the story of her rise, alongside her professional and academic achievements.

She represented San Sebastián at Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026, winning the national title in June. Her pageant journey had begun only months earlier, with her runway debut in February.

Two Master's Degrees and a Career in Social Work

Barreto's academic background includes a bachelor's degree in research psychology, followed by master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work.

According to ¡HOLA!, she has worked as a Prevention Specialist with the US Army, developing initiatives designed to discourage harmful behaviour and promote healthier communities.

Barreto began working at Fort Cavazos, Texas, in 2021 as an educator and crisis responder with the Army's Family Advocacy Program.

She supported military families affected by domestic violence and child abuse before moving into prevention work. Her additional training includes trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence and suicide prevention.

She has also volunteered with the Pediatric Diabetes Association of Puerto Rico, supporting children living with diabetes and their families, NDTV reported. Her work has included both prevention initiatives and support for people facing health and family challenges.

Barreto's Miss Universe 2026 Victory

Barreto won the 75th Miss Universe competition at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, securing Puerto Rico's sixth title. The result adds a pageant achievement to her family life and work in social services.

More than 115 contestants took part in the final, where Barreto received the crown from outgoing titleholder Fátima Bosch. Miss Dominican Republic finished as first runner-up and Miss Venezuela placed second. The Philippines and New Zealand completed the top five, according to NDTV.

The victory gives Puerto Rico another title on the global pageant stage. Barreto's story also brings together motherhood, advanced study and work centred on prevention and community support.

At 27, she has balanced family life with professional responsibilities and pageant competition. The crown marks a new chapter, while her education and work supporting others remain central parts of her public profile.