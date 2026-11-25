Sophie Rain is taking another major step in her career after landing a feature in Playboy, with behind-the-scenes footage from her first photoshoot for the iconic publication attracting attention online.

The OnlyFans personality is joining the magazine as a Playboy Advisor, a significant crossover between subscription-based content creation and traditional adult entertainment media.

The 22-year-old OnlyFans creator is set to be featured in a print edition of Playboy. Her photographs and personal story are expected to appear in the publication's Winter 2026 issue, adding another milestone to her rapid rise from social-media personality to one of the internet's most recognisable subscription-content stars.

Sophie Rain's Playboy Photoshoot Attracts Attention

Footage shared by TMZ on 24 November offered a glimpse of Rain's first photoshoot for Playboy, showing her posing in several outfits for the upcoming feature.

In one scene, she wore a sheer black, long-sleeved button-up blouse that was partially open at the chest. Another look featured a white sheer lace strapless corset-style top paired with black tights.

The behind-the-scenes video quickly attracted attention, particularly among her substantial online following. Rain also acknowledged the collaboration on social media, sharing a post about her photoshoot with Playboy.

Her new role extends beyond modelling. As a Playboy Advisor, she will answer questions covering dating, relationships, love and even goats, bringing her personality and unconventional approach to the magazine's advice feature.

Playboy's announcement also highlighted Rain's growing influence, describing how she went from waiting tables in Tampa three years ago to becoming one of OnlyFans' biggest personalities, with more than 30 million followers across social-media platforms.

Sophie Rain's Playboy Photoshoot: Go behind the scenes! 🐰



🎥: Ruthless Media pic.twitter.com/44zJM0ccpQ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2026

OnlyFans Star Set for Playboy Print Appearance



Rain's upcoming feature represents an important crossover for the creator economy. Her upcoming appearance in a printed Playboy edition highlights how traditional media companies are increasingly embracing personalities who built their careers through digital subscription platforms.

Playboy has its own complicated publishing history. The magazine stopped producing its print edition in March 2020, ending a nearly 70-year run, before returning to physical publication in February 2025. Its revived format combines celebrity features, interviews, photography and cultural coverage.

The publication's decision to feature Rain reflects the changing landscape of entertainment, where internet personalities can develop audiences large enough to attract mainstream media opportunities.

Photographer Jun Lu handled Rain's Playboy shoot, with Marie Suter serving as creative director and Phillip Picardi as editor-in-chief. Simonett Ekman worked on styling, while Javier Martinez handled hair and make-up.

Rain's Rise From Restaurant Worker to Internet Millionaire

Rain established her online presence after launching her OnlyFans account in 2023. Her popularity grew through suggestive photographs, short-form videos and an online persona that helped distinguish her from other creators.

Her success became particularly remarkable because she has publicly described herself as a Christian and a virgin, presenting an image that contrasts with expectations surrounding the adult-content industry.

In a March 2026 GQ profile, Rain discussed her unusual position in the industry and claimed to have earned approximately $100 million (£76 million) over three years. The figure was based on her own account rather than independently audited financial records.

Her growing influence has also brought scrutiny and opportunities beyond subscription content, including interviews, brand collaborations and mainstream entertainment appearances.