Jennifer Barreto has made Miss Universe history as the first mother to win the international title. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican was crowned at the 75th edition in San Juan on 24 November, securing her island's sixth victory and ending a 20-year wait.

A Historic Miss Universe Victory

Barreto won at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, where 116 contestants competed. Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic was first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Clara Vegas, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington. Barreto succeeds Mexico's Fátima Bosch.

Her win follows an eligibility change. Before 2023, Miss Universe rules excluded married women and mothers. The organisation opened the competition to them from the 72nd edition. Barreto is the first mother to win the international crown.

Puerto Rico's previous crown came in 2006, when Zuleyka Rivera won. Barreto wore an evening gown by Puerto Rican designer Luis Antonio, paying tribute to the island's five previous winners.

The Married Mum and Her Family

Barreto is married to Jean Carlos Barreto, and they have a seven-year-old daughter, Penélope. In a radio interview, Penélope joked that she was now more famous than her mother. Barreto discussed protecting her daughter's privacy as public attention grew, offering a glimpse of family life alongside her new role.

Becoming a mother influenced Barreto's interest in psychology after a difficult postpartum period led her to seek support. It shaped her understanding of mental health.

Education and Work Beyond Pageantry

Barreto holds master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work. In 2021, she joined the US Army's Family Advocacy Program at Fort Cavazos, Texas, as an educator and crisis responder. She supported victims of domestic violence and child abuse and trained leaders in prevention and intervention.

She later became a prevention specialist, identifying community needs and developing strategies to strengthen military families. Her experience informs her mental health advocacy, which she hopes to expand through Miss Universe. She has volunteered at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and Puerto Rico's Pediatric Diabetes Association.

From First Runway Walk to the Crown

Barreto entered Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026 without pageant experience. She told ¡Hola! her first runway walk came in February 2026. Four months later, she won the national title representing San Sebastián. A relative encouraged her to enter; she accepted as a new experience and a chance to build a legacy. She also saw the platform as a way to extend her public-service work.

Born in Mayagüez, she grew up in western Puerto Rico, including Isabela, San Sebastián and Aguadilla. Gulf News reported that she lost about 70 pounds before her national victory. She has spoken about volleyball and her grandfather's role in raising her.

Her national costume was inspired by the moriviví, a touch-me-not plant associated with Puerto Rico.

In the first question-and-answer round, Barreto was asked which human value should endure as artificial intelligence grows. She said AI should be used carefully and people should remain true to their values. In the final leadership question, she said the world needs professional and empathetic leaders who set an example and listen to community needs.