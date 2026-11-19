'I'm not MAGA,' Elon Musk told The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday 18 November.

The remark drew ridicule on X, where Thomas Kennedy, a writer and organiser with the Florida Immigrant Coalition, called it 'Shameless'.

Musk had once called himself 'dark MAGA' and campaigned alongside President Donald Trump. He also spent nearly $500 million trying to elect Republicans in the midterms.

At the summit, he acknowledged that the results fell short of what he had hoped his money would achieve.

J.J. Abbott, who served as a spokesman for Tom Wolf when he was governor of Pennsylvania, took a similar view of Musk's attempt to distance himself from the movement. 'So deeply pathetic,' Abbott wrote on X.

Elon Musk's Record in Trump's Government

Musk's association with Trump continued beyond their appearances together on the campaign trail. He went on to lead the president's Department of Government Efficiency, which has since been disbanded.

His work there featured in Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur's response to the interview. Arthur questioned how much of that record Musk expected people to set aside.

The billionaire had 'tried to take a chainsaw to government', the columnist wrote. His objections went beyond Musk's work for Trump.

Arthur accused Musk of having 'spread conspiracies and warped the information environment' and argued that he had promoted far-right politics worldwide.

Immigration lawyer Aaron Reichlin-Melnick questioned how readily Musk expected people to accept his new description of his politics. 'Does he think we're all stupid?' he wrote.

A Senator Tells Elon Musk To Expect a Subpoena

Ruben Gallego, the Democrat who represents Arizona in the US Senate, addressed his response to Musk personally.

'You are still getting a subpoena,' he wrote on X. Gallego had previously called for Musk to testify over questions about Ukraine's access to Starshield, SpaceX's military satellite service.

Others who had worked in government greeted Musk's declaration with mock agreement. Robert Reich, the former US labour secretary, replied, 'Sure, Elon.'

A co-host of the podcast Pod Save America who previously wrote speeches for Barack Obama responded in much the same terms. Posting on X as @jonfavs, he wrote, 'Ok sure'.

Teddy Schleifer of The New York Times, the newspaper that hosted the DealBook Summit, read the declaration as a change of political direction. 'Time to pivot,' he wrote.

What Elon Musk Regrets About His Midterm Spending

'I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,' Musk told the DealBook audience. He was weighing the outlay against the results he had hoped to secure for Republican candidates.

Musk linked his own experience of the midterms to a wider point about the influence of money on elections in the United States. 'It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money.'

Looking back at the decision to spend so heavily on the party's candidates, Musk put his second thoughts in personal terms.

'If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,' he added. His answer left open what sum he would have considered worthwhile and how much he might commit to Republicans in another election.