Cognitive neuroscientist Dr Frank George has claimed that US President Donald Trump's walking pattern at recent public appearances is 'consistent' with frontotemporal dementia.

He raised the possibility during a discussion on David Pakman's podcast, basing his assessment on behaviour observed in public rather than a reported medical examination.

The remarks follow renewed scrutiny of Trump's health since his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly rejected suggestions that he has dementia, while the White House maintains that he is in excellent health.

Donald Trump's Walking Pattern Draws Attention

Pakman, a longstanding critic of Trump, pointed to appearances in which the president appeared to walk in an S-shaped curve rather than a straight line.

George suggested that the movement could fit a broader pattern, although he acknowledged that it was not a principal sign of the condition.

George told Pakman, 'It's not what I would call one of the primary symptoms. It's something that's consistent with (it).'

He also considered other possible explanations for the movement. George referred to Parkinson's disease and tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder, but argued that he had not observed the wider combination of symptoms he would expect from those conditions.

That reasoning remains his interpretation of public behaviour. George did not indicate that he had personally examined Trump or reviewed his medical records. Observing a movement in public cannot, by itself, establish its cause or amount to a diagnosis.

Other Donald Trump Behaviours Cited by George

George connected the walking observations to several behaviours that have previously attracted attention. He cited Trump's thigh tapping while walking, verbal mistakes he described as 'word glitches', and confrontations with journalists.

The neuroscientist characterised the latter as possible 'disinhibition', a term referring to reduced restraint over behaviour. His comments did not establish that any of those incidents resulted from a neurological illness.

Frontotemporal dementia damages the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are involved in personality, behaviour, language and movement. George suggested that the president's public conduct was compatible with the condition.

He further speculated that Trump's busy lifestyle might have delayed the emergence of symptoms. No clinical evidence was presented to support that explanation in Trump's case.

Donald Trump's Health Assessment Offers a Different Picture

The White House has continued to describe Trump as healthy. His latest physical examination, conducted on 26 May 2026 by US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, found normal neurological function, including gait and balance. He also scored 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

That medical assessment contrasts with George's public speculation, although the findings described do not address every neurological question raised in the interview.

George did not predict an immediate severe deterioration. Instead, he expressed concern about what he believed could be a continuing decline, while Trump has maintained that he does not have dementia. If Trump completes his second term, he will be 82, another detail cited amid scrutiny of his fitness.

Neither the podcast account nor the details provided about the May physical establish why Trump appeared to walk in a curve at the appearances Pakman cited.