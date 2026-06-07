US President Donald Trump faced criticism on Saturday after sharing an AI-generated music video on Truth Social that portrayed him as a globally adored figure, with the post appearing on the morning of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. The video, published early on 6 June, featured an upbeat dance track repeatedly declaring that people around the 'world love Donald Trump' while accompanying surreal artificial intelligence-created imagery.

Trump has increasingly embraced AI-generated content across his social media accounts in recent months, often using the technology to promote political messages, mock opponents or present stylised depictions of himself. His latest post continued that trend but drew particular attention because it appeared on a day traditionally marked by tributes to Allied troops who took part in the D-Day landings during the Second World War.

D-Day and Trump’s first post is an AI slop video of him riding camels in India + moonwalking while singing they love Donald Trump



Normandy: 10,000 American heroes sacrificed.



Trump: Self-glaze on max.



Bro really said me, myself, and AI on the holiest military day.



Peak main… — Sourabh (@vellasrv) June 6, 2026

The one-minute clip presented Trump as a globe-spanning celebrity whose popularity transcends national borders. The lyrics referenced countries including Mexico, Italy, China, India and parts of the Middle East, claiming widespread admiration for the US president.

The visuals were equally unconventional. AI-generated scenes showed Trump riding a giant lion, paragliding through the sky and standing on the moon in a spacesuit. Other sequences placed him beside the Leaning Tower of Pisa and eating a pizza decorated with his own face. At one point, his likeness appeared emblazoned across the side of a London bus as the song repeatedly chanted his name.

The music was credited to Anthony Constantino, a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate from New York. Constantino's name appeared at the end of the video, identifying him as the creator of the track.

Trump AI Video Draws Attention on D-Day Anniversary

The timing of the post quickly became a focal point for critics. Political leaders and public figures typically use D-Day anniversaries to commemorate the sacrifices of Allied forces involved in the Normandy landings. Instead, Trump's first Truth Social post of the day highlighted a self-promotional AI music video.

Social media users reacted swiftly, with many questioning the appropriateness of sharing such content on a date associated with one of the most significant military commemorations in modern history. Others viewed the video as another example of Trump's willingness to use emerging technology to amplify his public image.

While reactions were divided, the controversy reflected a broader debate that has followed Trump's use of synthetic media. As AI-generated images, videos and music become increasingly sophisticated, concerns have grown over how political figures employ such content and what impact it may have on public discourse.

The latest video arrived amid ongoing discussion about the changing nature of political communication online. Critics argue that highly stylised AI content can blur the line between satire, promotion and misinformation, while supporters often view it as a creative way to reach audiences in a crowded digital landscape.

AI Content Fuels Repeated Controversy

This is not the first time Trump's use of artificial intelligence has attracted scrutiny. Earlier this month, he shared another AI-generated promotional video that presented a dramatically reimagined vision for Gaza. The clip depicted the territory, which has been heavily affected by conflict, as a luxury waterfront destination resembling a Gulf resort under US ownership.

President Donald Trump shares an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting Gaza transitioning from war-torn ruins to a luxury resort, February 2025. pic.twitter.com/n9HzMBuXkP — Future Adam Curtis B-Roll (@adamcurtisbroll) February 26, 2025

Among the synthetic scenes were a towering golden statue of Trump overlooking the coastline, an Elon Musk lookalike eating hummus and shirtless American and Israeli leaders relaxing on a beach. The video adopted an optimistic promotional tone despite the real-world devastation experienced in the region.

The Palestinian Authority condemned that clip, arguing that it trivialised the conflict and raised concerns about issues linked to international law.

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Together, the Gaza video and Saturday's music clip illustrate how AI-generated content has become a recurring feature of Trump's online presence. Rather than using the technology occasionally, the president has increasingly incorporated it into messaging that blends political branding, entertainment and spectacle.

Whether supporters see the posts as humorous digital campaigning or critics view them as inappropriate presidential communication, the videos continue to attract attention well beyond Trump's core audience. Saturday's post, arriving as commemorations of D-Day were taking place around the world, ensured that debate over the role of AI in politics remained firmly in the spotlight.