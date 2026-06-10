'Going Back to Where My Husband Was Murdered': Nick Cordova's Widow Shares Emotional Update Six Years Later
Alysha Cordova uses TikTok to keep her husband's unsolved murder case in the public eye, seeking justice and community support.
For six years, Alysha Cordova has been searching for answers. While the investigation into her husband's murder remains unsolved, she continues to keep his story in the public eye and push for justice.
On 27 May 2026, six years passed since Nick Cordova was shot and killed while working in Gilbert, Arizona. Cordova, the co-owner of Gilbert Air, Heating and Cooling, was on a FaceTime call with his family when he was gunned down outside a commercial building.
Despite years of investigation, the case remains unsolved.
Determined to keep attention on the cold case, Alysha has built a following on TikTok through her account, @noisefornick, where she shares updates and advocates for justice on behalf of her husband and family.
Returning To A Painful Place
In a recent TikTok video, Alysha documented an emotional trip back to the building where Nick was killed. She explained that she had volunteered to take photographs of the property for someone else, offering to do it for free because she hoped the experience might provide some sense of closure.
'I've been putting this off for two weeks,' she said in the video. 'I was super anxious getting there. It was triggering because I went the same exact way I did the day that he died.'
The visit brought back painful memories, but Alysha said filming the experience for TikTok helped her stay focused.
'I was so preoccupied trying to show you guys what I was doing that I couldn't really focus on my emotions,' she explained. 'I'm grateful for that.'
Building A Community While Seeking Justice
Over the years, Alysha has gained a community of supporters online, many of whom are fellow widows who understand the unique challenges of navigating grief while seeking justice.
'Everyone's rallying behind me,' she previously told Dateline.
While she acknowledges that an arrest would not erase the loss, Alysha hopes accountability would bring some measure of peace.
'It's not gonna give us closure, but as I say, it'll give us a little sliver of peace knowing that the men that took him from us are being held accountable,' she said.
Frustrations Remain As Case Stays Cold
Alysha has also been vocal about her frustrations with the investigation, previously criticising what she believes has been a lack of progress and communication from authorities during the six-year search for answers.
The Gilbert Police Department has maintained that the investigation remains active.
'We remain fully committed to pursuing every lead and examining every piece of evidence to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,' the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information about Nick Cordova's murder is encouraged to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through Silent Witness or by calling 480-948-6377.
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