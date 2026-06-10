For six years, Alysha Cordova has been searching for answers. While the investigation into her husband's murder remains unsolved, she continues to keep his story in the public eye and push for justice.

On 27 May 2026, six years passed since Nick Cordova was shot and killed while working in Gilbert, Arizona. Cordova, the co-owner of Gilbert Air, Heating and Cooling, was on a FaceTime call with his family when he was gunned down outside a commercial building.

Despite years of investigation, the case remains unsolved.

Determined to keep attention on the cold case, Alysha has built a following on TikTok through her account, @noisefornick, where she shares updates and advocates for justice on behalf of her husband and family.

Returning To A Painful Place

In a recent TikTok video, Alysha documented an emotional trip back to the building where Nick was killed. She explained that she had volunteered to take photographs of the property for someone else, offering to do it for free because she hoped the experience might provide some sense of closure.

'I've been putting this off for two weeks,' she said in the video. 'I was super anxious getting there. It was triggering because I went the same exact way I did the day that he died.'

The visit brought back painful memories, but Alysha said filming the experience for TikTok helped her stay focused.

'I was so preoccupied trying to show you guys what I was doing that I couldn't really focus on my emotions,' she explained. 'I'm grateful for that.'

@noisefornick Delayed post…. Last week I did something I haven't been able to do in years. I went back to the place where my husband Nick was murdered. Someone is working on a story about his case and asked if I could take photos of the location. Just being there made my heart race and filled me with more rage. For years, I couldn't even drive by that area without having a panic attack. Standing in front of that door brought back so much. That's the door he almost made it out of. The inside of that door is the last thing he saw before he was killed. That stupid door changed our lives forever. I stood there taking pictures and thinking about how close he was. He was so close to coming home. Six years later, that's still one of the hardest things for me to wrap my head around. I'm hoping this story helps keep Nick's name out there and gets even more people paying attention to his case. You never know who might see it, what conversations it might start, or where it could lead. Maybe it reaches a much bigger audience than any of us are expecting. At the end of the day, I just want justice for Nick and answers for our family and I’m hopeful that with enough pressure we will get exactly that. #justicefornick #noisefornick #fyp #widow #grief @Netflix @netflixdocumentary @Dateline NBC @ @amazon video @Amazon @Amazon MGM Studios @nbcnews @cherie.l.quick ♬ original sound - noisefornick - Alysha Cordova

Building A Community While Seeking Justice

Over the years, Alysha has gained a community of supporters online, many of whom are fellow widows who understand the unique challenges of navigating grief while seeking justice.

'Everyone's rallying behind me,' she previously told Dateline.

While she acknowledges that an arrest would not erase the loss, Alysha hopes accountability would bring some measure of peace.

'It's not gonna give us closure, but as I say, it'll give us a little sliver of peace knowing that the men that took him from us are being held accountable,' she said.

Frustrations Remain As Case Stays Cold

Alysha has also been vocal about her frustrations with the investigation, previously criticising what she believes has been a lack of progress and communication from authorities during the six-year search for answers.

The Gilbert Police Department has maintained that the investigation remains active.

'We remain fully committed to pursuing every lead and examining every piece of evidence to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,' the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Nick Cordova's murder is encouraged to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through Silent Witness or by calling 480-948-6377.