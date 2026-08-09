Netflix has quietly pushed the fifth and final season of 'The Witcher' from its expected 2026 slot into 2027, extending the wait for Geralt of Rivia's last adventure even though filming wrapped months ago and leaving fans asking why the streamer is holding back the show's farewell run.

The delay is particularly surprising because production on Season 5 wrapped in September 2025. With filming completed well ahead of the expected release window, many fans assumed the final episodes would arrive toward the end of 2026, potentially returning to the December release period associated with earlier seasons. That is no longer expected to happen.

Why Is 'The Witcher' Season 5 Being Delayed?

The most important detail is that Netflix has not publicly confirmed a specific reason for the delay. According to reports, the final season has been moved from 2026 into 2027.

The publication suggested two possible explanations: Netflix may still be working on the season's extensive visual effects, or the streamer may have decided there was not enough room for 'The Witcher' on its 2026 schedule. Neither explanation has been officially confirmed by Netflix, so claims that the delay is definitely caused by unfinished visual effects should be treated cautiously.

The timing of the decision has also raised questions because 'The Witcher' is a major fantasy franchise requiring substantial post-production work. Monsters, magical battles and large-scale environments all require significant visual-effects work, meaning a completed shoot does not necessarily mean a finished season is ready to stream.

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Netflix's Crowded 2026 Line-Up

Another possibility is Netflix's increasingly crowded entertainment calendar. 2026 is already set to include multiple major fantasy and genre releases, creating the possibility that Netflix could be deliberately holding 'The Witcher' for a less competitive period.

Other major fantasy franchises are also competing for viewers' attention during the year. Moving the final season into 2027 could therefore give Netflix a clearer window in which to promote Geralt's last chapter without competing against several other high-profile fantasy properties.

The Liam Hemsworth Factor

Season 5 will also mark the second and final season with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, following Henry Cavill's departure from the role. Hemsworth took over as the White Wolf in Season 4, making the transition one of the biggest changes in the show's history.

Season 4's reception was mixed, and viewership fell substantially compared with previous seasons. That makes the timing of Season 5 particularly important. Netflix now has the challenge of bringing back viewers who may have stopped watching after Cavill's exit while also giving longtime fans a conclusion to the story.

What Will Happen in the Final Season?

Plot details remain tightly guarded, but Season 5 will continue the story of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer as their paths remain shaped by war, political intrigue and the dangers threatening the Continent.

The season is expected to bring Netflix's adaptation to an end after seven years on the streaming service. The show first premiered in December 2019 and became one of Netflix's biggest fantasy properties.

For fans, however, the biggest question is now when they will see the ending.

When Will 'The Witcher' Season 5 Be Released?

At present, there is no confirmed Netflix premiere date for Season 5. The latest reports indicate that the final season is now expected sometime in 2027, rather than 2026. Netflix has not publicly announced an exact date or detailed explanation for the change.

While the delay may disappoint fans hoping to see Geralt's final chapter this year, additional post-production time could benefit the series if visual effects still require work. For now, the wait for the final chapter of 'The Witcher' has officially become longer, and fans may have to wait until 2027 to discover how Netflix brings Geralt's story to an end.