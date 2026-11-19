House Republicans in Washington called on President Donald Trump to press Chinese President Xi Jinping to free two jailed Americans, Youlin Chen and Min Zin. The lawmakers issued their appeal on 18 November 2026, a day before the two leaders were due to meet in Shenzhen.

Trump raised Chen's case when he met Xi in May, before Min Zin's detention the following month. In September, Trump took up both men's cases with Xi. US officials and advocates told Reuters that Beijing had yet to engage in discussions about either man's release.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has designated both men as wrongfully detained, making their release a priority for Washington. The House Republicans wrote that China was holding them on 'baseless suspicions' that they had endangered national security.

China's Allegations Against the Jailed Americans

Chen was preparing to fly home from Beijing's international airport when Chinese authorities arrested him on 5 November 2024. They charged him with espionage on 1 May 2025.

A seismologist born in China, Chen has studied the patterns that North Korean nuclear tests leave in recordings of ground movement. The US funded his published work on the subject.

Min Zin, whose research focuses on Myanmar, was detained during a visit to south-west China in June 2026. China's Foreign Ministry described him as a US citizen suspected of spying and endangering the country's national security.

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson disputed Washington's characterisation of the detentions. 'China is a country governed by the rule of law. Its judicial authorities handle cases in accordance with the law, and there is no such thing as so-called wrongful detention.'

Republicans Name Jimmy Lai Alongside the Jailed Americans

John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, issued the appeal with Robert Aderholt and Chris Smith. Aderholt chairs the House Values Action Team and Smith co-chairs the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. Seventeen other House Republicans signed the statement.

The lawmakers cited the release of Pastor Ezra Jin in July as an example of what diplomacy could achieve. Their appeal also named political prisoners they want China to free, including Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and Uyghur economist Ilham Tohti. 'They should all be released immediately,' the lawmakers wrote.

In response to the appeal, a US official stated, 'Resolving the wrongful detentions of US citizens is always a top priority for the president.'

What Advocates for the Jailed Americans Expect in Shenzhen

Trump and Xi spoke on Wednesday at the Shenzhen International Communication Center in Guangdong province, where they attended a welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting. Advocates for the men expected Trump to raise both cases at Thursday's talks. Whether Xi would discuss their release remained unclear ahead of the meeting.

Eric Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, an advocacy group working with Chen's family, told Reuters it was 'uncharacteristic of the Chinese government to not engage on resolving matters of this type after two discussions about them at the presidential level.'

In October, the State Department added a 'D' indicator to its China travel advisory to warn US travellers of the risk of wrongful detention.