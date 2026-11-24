Microsoft launched a 'Code Red' initiative after an outage hit Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services on 12 and 13 November.

Reuters-reviewed memos describe engineers struggling to track the failure. Microsoft set a target of resolving future incidents worldwide within an hour. Separately, M365 Core President Jason Henderson set a goal of moving urgent security fixes from detection to safe global deployment within the same period.

Henderson called it the most customer-impacting incident in Exchange Online's history. The outage affected government operations in Australia, Japan and the United States, delayed trading at firms and disrupted airline communications, Reuters reported. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella apologised. Microsoft said the incident was not caused by a cyberattack or AI tooling.

Engineers Faced a 'Fog of War'

Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice-president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, described the response as a "fog of war" in a 23 November memo. Diagnostic data was scattered across tracking systems, making it difficult to maintain a shared record of hypotheses and decisions, she wrote.

Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive shifted traffic to the redundant gateway and recovered earlier than Exchange Online. Some features relying on Exchange Online data, including calendar and presence functions, remained affected, Microsoft's report said.

Executive Cites Decade of 'Acceptable Failures'

Silver's memo relayed a comment from Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice-president of Copilot, Agents and Platform. He said the component had experienced 'roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures'. The comment concerned the component's history, not the age of the July defect.

Henderson wrote that 'all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday'. In a separate incident, an urgent production fix took five to six days to reach worldwide saturation, he wrote. 'Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team,' Henderson added.

Microsoft Sets One-Hour Target for Future Incidents

Silver outlined five workstreams, including load shedding, traffic partitioning and faster recovery. Microsoft plans AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data, Reuters reported.

That target is separate from Henderson's goal for urgent security fixes. Henderson acknowledged Microsoft was not yet meeting the one-hour standard. He said he would hold daily meetings with Substrate leaders and weekly reviews of corrective work.

July Change Introduced Gateway Defect

Microsoft's 20 November post-incident report traced the outage to a latent defect in a software change enabled on Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers in July. Lock contention inside an internal Windows process handling incoming connections exhausted server resources, including CPU and memory. The defect did not affect standard Windows deployments.

Microsoft identified four contributing factors: the defect, reduced gateway capacity, a Teams traffic shift and peak North American demand. A US East routing issue triggered Teams timeouts and automatic failover to a redundant gateway shared with Exchange Online at 1:07 UTC on 12 November, about 15 hours before the main incident began at 4:20 p.m. UTC. Nearly 14% of gateway capacity was out of service as part of routine operations while Microsoft deployed the latest service version. The company said the reduction alone would not have caused the outage.

At peak North American traffic, the combined conditions exposed the defect. As gateway servers became unresponsive, traffic management redirected requests to remaining capacity units, increasing their load and triggering further failures. When North American capacity was exhausted, traffic shifted to other regions, spreading the disruption globally. More than 80% of North American servers were unresponsive at the lowest point, Microsoft said.

Microsoft said all queued enterprise messages were eventually delivered, with none permanently lost. Some delayed messages destined for consumer mailboxes inactive for more than 30 days expired. A spokesperson told Reuters: 'Our work doesn't end when service is restored. Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority.'