Danish publisher Gyldendal is facing scrutiny over its biography of Kirsten Schwalbe, Denmark's oldest-ever resident, after newly uncovered archives showed the 112-year-old held leadership positions in the country's Nazi party during World War II.

The biography, Vi skal have noget at grine af (We'll Have Something to Laugh At), was published on 8 October, six days before Schwalbe became the oldest person ever recorded in Denmark on 14 October, reaching 112 years and 218 days.

The book's authors, journalist Frederik Helms and television photographer Line Morell Holm, did not mention her wartime political affiliations. The revelations have prompted the publisher to reconsider a planned reprint and led a regional television broadcaster to halt filming with the supercentenarian.

Archival Records Reveal Wartime Leadership Roles

Schwalbe became the oldest person in Danish history on 14 October, reaching 112 years and 218 days. Shortly after the milestone, Danish newspapers reported that Schwalbe's name appeared in the Bovrup registry, a historical record of members of the National Socialist Workers' Party of Denmark (DNSAP). The entry reportedly showed that she joined in August 1941.

Schwalbe previously acknowledged joining the party but said she did so at her late husband's urging, explaining that she had little interest in politics.

However, documents from the Danish National Archives examined by the investigative outlet Frihedsbrevet on Monday showed Schwalbe served as acting branch group leader and women's group leader in Holstebro from August 1943 to July 1944.

Danish historian Claus Bundgaard Christensen, who reviewed the files, told the outlet that 'she was more than an ordinary member of the rank and file' and described her as a prominent figure within the local organisation.

Publisher Conditions Revisions on Subject's Participation

Gyldendal initially announced on 11 November that it would add a note regarding Schwalbe's DNSAP membership to the book's second printing.

Following the latest archival disclosures, Gyldendal's non-fiction publishing director, Mette Korsgaard, stated that neither the publisher nor the book's authors, Helms and Holm, were previously aware of her leadership roles.

Korsgaard said the new information placed the biography's premise in a different light.

She said Gyldendal wanted to examine the newly revealed chapter of Schwalbe's life more thoroughly through further interviews with her and consultations with relevant experts before deciding how to proceed with the book. Korsgaard also said an update could only proceed if Schwalbe participated.

Broadcaster Halts Coverage Amid Health Concerns

The ongoing media scrutiny has also affected television coverage of Schwalbe's life. TV Midtvest announced on Monday, 16 November, that it was suspending its coverage of Schwalbe and would not produce the planned final episode of its documentary series, Kirstens vilde år.

Editor-in-chief Marc Killigren Akselsen said the decision followed discussions with Schwalbe's relatives. 'TV Midtvest has been in dialogue with Kirsten Schwalbe's family, who have made it clear that the recent media coverage has deeply affected her, and that out of consideration for her health, she needs peace,' Akselsen said.

In a statement, Schwalbe's family confirmed she was 'deeply affected' by the reports. They declined further comment on her behalf and requested that journalists respect her privacy.